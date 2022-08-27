Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are vital to African Americans’ continued success and upward mobility in the United States. In the academic year of 2019–2020, some 48, 200 degrees were conferred by HBCUs: 11 percent were associate degrees, more than two-thirds were bachelor’s degrees (69 percent), 14 percent were master’s degrees, and six percent were doctor’s degrees. HBCUs truly make a difference in the Black Community. On February 25, 1837, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania became the nation’s first Historically Black College and University (HBCU). In 1854, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania became the first HBCU granting college degrees. In 1856, Wilberforce University became the first college run by African Americans. In 1857, Harris-Stowe State University became the first HBCU focused on teaching and education courses.

Although HBCUs were initially founded to educate Black students, they also enrolled students of other races. The composition of HBCUs has changed over time. In 2020, non-Black students made up 24 percent of enrollment at HBCUs, compared with 15 percent in 1976. While Black enrollment at HBCUs increased by 11 percent between 1976 and 2020, the total number of Black students enrolled in all degree-granting postsecondary institutions, more than doubled during this period. As a result, the percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCU’s fell from 18 percent in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014 and then increased to 9 percent in 2020. It is a fact that this increase is what many call the George Floyd Effect. Our world after Minneapolis Police Officers brutally murdered George Floyd changed the way the world saw the importance of equality, humanity, and the importance of Black cultural experience. HBCU’s donations increased tenfold from people of diverse backgrounds who wanted to give to significant African American causes that helped to advance our culture.

Marcus Davis, the owner of The Breakfast Klub, has always been a supporter of HBCUs. He is a proud graduate of Texas Southern University. His father was a proud graduate of Texas Southern university as well. Davis believes supporting HBCUs is crucial to the success and progress of Black culture and building Black wealth in America. Davis said he did the 1st Annual HBCU Send–Off Party at The Breakfast Klub because, “It was important to celebrate students who are attending HBCUs and necessary. It is important to make a Big Deal out of it. Having students from different HBCU’s come together and support each other. To have a good time and start the sh** talking was important to support our HBCU students. I purposely asked our intern, Camera, a Clark -Atlanta University student, to produce a party they would want to have, and that is what she did.”

The 1st Annual Breakfast Klub HBCU Send-Off party had DJ Rob G spinning great music, and the HBCU freshmen were treated to The Breakfast Klub’s famous wings and waffles, fruit, and drinks. The kids were having a blast dancing, playing dominoes, and cards in front of The Breakfast Klub, and Just Sneaux-Authentic New Orleans Snowballs provided delicious snowballs to every student in attendance. Davis and his team were excited to have 140 HBCU students register for this event from over 20 different HBCUs. The 1st Annual HBCU Sendoff Party was amazing. All the HBCU freshmen repped their school well! There was a lot of HBCU love representing Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, Clark-Atlanta, Texas Southern, PVU, Dillard, Xavier, Hampton, Southern, Jackson State, Tennessee State, and a few other schools as well.

The Breakfast Klub got several sponsors who wanted to help celebrate and support our New Freshwomen and Freshmen entering the halls of our beloved HBCUs around the country. Their sponsors were Taylor Construction Management, Womack Development, and Investment Realtors, 1881 True Blue Hou, PepsiCo, She’s Happy Hair, Just Sneax – Authentic New Orleans Snowballs, Di Tubbs Photography, and Trae the Truth donated a Bump Boxx speaker. These sponsors donated their services, products, and time to ensure our HBCU students had a good time. These sponsors helped the event be a successful one. Davis was clear about his vision, “I wanted the kids to have a good ole HBCU Party where they can have their introduction to HBCU life.”

The kids were blessed with gift cards from Target, Walmart, Uber, and other familiar popular businesses. DJ Rob G was biased to Hampton offering a Cash App to any Hamptonites, Dr. Amna Plummer, a member of 1881 True Blue Hou, an organization of Dynamic Spelmanites serving Houston, offered to match for Spelman! This was a great rivalry, and the children were blessed with cash.

The community is looking forward to next year’s event as the HBCU students left happy and excited to start the new school year. Davis and his team at the Breakfast Klub created a memorable event that will only grow to get bigger and better in the future. Marcus has a future vision stating, “Next year, some of the students who participated this year will volunteer to plan next year’s send-off. Then the previous freshmen will help to continue the tradition for the next HBCU freshmen class.”