April 27th, 2024

ANTRON D. JOHNSON, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

By: Travis McGee

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TXLBC) is proud to announce the appointment of Antron D. Johnson as its Interim Executive Director, effective April 15, 2024. With a wealth of experience in advocacy, community engagement, and policy development, Johnson brings a dynamic leadership style and a passion for advancing the interests of Black Texans to this pivotal role. Antron D. Johnson joins the TXLBC with a proven track record of championing equity, justice, and empowerment in communities across Texas. As a respected leader and advocate, Johnson has dedicated his career to addressing systemic inequalities and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. His commitment to social justice and his ability to build coalitions make him uniquely qualified to lead the TXLBC during this critical time.

 

In his new role, Johnson will work closely with TXLBC members to advance their legislative priorities, advocate for policies that uplift Black Texans, and strengthen the caucus’s engagement with stakeholders and constituents. His leadership will be instrumental in driving positive change and ensuring that the TXLBC continues to be a powerful force for progress in Texas. “I am honored to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus,” said Antron D. Johnson. “I look forward to working alongside TXLBC members and partners to advance our shared mission of promoting equity, opportunity, and justice for all Texans. Together, we will continue to tirelessly advocate for Black communities and a catalyst for meaningful change.

 

Chairman State Representative Ron Reynolds stated that he “is confident that Antron’s leadership will strengthen the caucus and position it for even greater success in the future. Under his guidance, the TXLBC will continue to be a leading voice for Black Texans and a steadfast advocate for policies that create a more equitable and inclusive state.” For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Antron D. Johnson Interim Executive Director. ajohnson@txlbc.org.

African American News & Issues
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

