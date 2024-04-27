By: Shelley McKinley
There is no other way to describe Willie Mae Sharpe other than as a chef and a Psalmist, hence she is known as Chef Psalmist. Chef Willie Mae was named after and raised by her maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Wiley. Willie Mae Sharpe watched her grandmother run her small catering business in Beaumont, TX. Sharpe also helped her grandmother in the kitchen to prepare the dishes that she served. Sharpe witnessed her grandmother feed strangers coming from the railroad. As her grandmother explained, “ e scripture says ‘Be careful how you entertain strangers; because some have entertained angels unaware. – Hebrews 13:2.”
Willie Mae Sharpe always knew she could sing. Her gi of song has opened many doors, and some may recognize her from the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). She has opened for many Gospel singers and shared the stage with national recording artists such as Marvin Sapp, Myron Williams, Israel Houghton, Donnie McClurkin, Kurt Carr, Fred Hammond, Brian Courtney Wilson, Betty Ransom Nelson, Kim Burrell, and Bishop Carlton Pearson to name a few. Her gi has also taken her to Geneva, Switzerland; Viernheim, Germany; and Landstuhl, Germany. roughout her travels, however, one dream remained which was to open her own bed & breakfast patterned after her grandmother’s home. Sharpe shared, “One of my greatest memories was hearing the testimonies of so many who had come back to just say ‘thank you’.” With determination to combine her three loves of food, music, and people, Chef Willie Mae Sharpe studied at The Art Institute of Houston.
Her goal was to merge traditional comfort dishes with sophisticated culinary cuisine. She also wanted people to enjoy her great food and great music together. Willie Mae Sharpe started by opening her catering business and named it “ e Chef Psalmist,” making the switch from songstress to entrepreneur. In August 2023, she finally saw the manifestation of her 30-year dream by opening Wiley House Bed & Breakfast in the Atascocita/ Humble area. It is named after her grandmother and provides “a taste of soul” which features live music in addition to scrumptious food and a relaxing stay. Sharpe continues to sing at Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church. She experiences her dream-come-true every time she gets to see people react to her food and music at Wiley House Bed & Breakfast. The added bonus is that she has the chance to continue the legacy of Black entrepreneurship given to her by her grandmother.