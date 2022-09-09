Preserving Third Ward has become a constant fight for its residents. Due to the centralized location, the growth and development of the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, and the population explosion of Houston overall, Third Ward has become a hot spot for developers and transplants from California, New York, and other northern states. They are accustomed to smaller spaces and more expensive housing price tags, while developers are seeking to expand their profit margins purely. From a beautiful property that once held a family home and trees for over 70 years old to a piece of land sanctioned to build 17 households, the property slated for the Calhoun Townhomes is not the right place for a multiple-family development. This is why the Stop Calhoun Townhomes effort is working hard to stop this development from preceding.

On Thursday, August 26, 2022, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association addressed the concerns of the Stop the Calhoun Townhomes team. Dr. Carolyn Evans – Shabazz, Houston Councilwoman of District D, was in attendance to hear the valid concerns of her constituents. Before the meeting, Dr. Evans – Shabazz’s office received several emails. Dr. Evans – Shabazz and her team immediately got a stop order on the project to determine if there was a violation of Deed Restrictions. The order was lifted after legal determined there were no violations; therefore, the city cannot legally impede the developer from moving forward. The District D office will continue to engage with the community and the city departments regarding the next steps. According to Dr. Evans – Shabazz, “My goal is to arm all District D residents with the tools to preserve and protect the character of our communities.”

In an interview with Dr. Carolyn Evans -Shabazz I asked her a variety of questions about the new development and the Third Ward Community.

Crystal: What does the establishment of Townhouses all over Third Ward do to the value of homes in the neighborhood?

Dr. Evans-Shabazz: “It depends on the location of the development. Some townhouses fit in the right place and enhance the area. Not so with the current proposed Calhoun Townhomes project. These old established homes are our Black River Oaks, and this development changes the quality and character of our long cherished palatial homes and neighborhood.”

Crystal: As a born and raised Third Ward resident, what do you think is an amicable resolution for both parties’ concerns?

Dr. Evans-Shabazz: “The only amicable resolution would be to stop the project. The developers likely, will not do that without the HOA finding ways to change the determination of the Planning and Development Department, who issued the building permits, and, or the Legal Department, who determined that the property is not included in the protected area of the deed restrictions or to seek legal recourse.”

Crystal: How is your office assisting any 3rd Ward residents who have concerns about the effects that the Calhoun Townhomes will have on the Third Ward Community?

Dr. Evans-Shabazz: “My office is arranging meetings between the HOA representatives and the city departments to give the audience opportunities to make their case to stop the project. I am speaking in support of the affected neighborhood and would be appalled if townhouses were constructed next door to my home.”

The residents voted overwhelmingly to approve the HOA board to seek legal counsel. Stopping the Calhoun Townhomes is not just the concern of Riverside Terrance residents, but it should concern all Houston residents and homeowners. Preserving the Third Ward community is symbolic of the need to revisit the conversation on zoning in Houston and affordable and fair housing practices throughout Houston and nationwide. If you want to learn more about the Stop Calhoun Townhomes effort, please visit www.stopcalhountownhomes.com or their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/stopcalhountowmhomes/.