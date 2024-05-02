Rap Rivals: How the Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud Escalated

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud has escalated to a new level after Lamar’s release of “Euphoria,” a six-minute diss track aimed squarely at Drake, attacking everything from his biracial identity to his credibility as a rapper. The feud has been simmering for a while, but Lamar’s bold move seems to have pushed it to its most heated phase.
It all started in October 2023, when Drake and J. Cole released their collaboration “First Person Shooter.” In it, J. Cole referred to himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar as the “big three” of rap. This statement seemed to irk Lamar, who, in March 2024, responded with a verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s song “Like That,” dismissing the notion of a “big three” and declaring that it’s just “big me.” This was a clear indication that Lamar did not see himself in the same league as Drake and J. Cole, hinting that he was in a class of his own.
In April 2024, the feud gained further traction when J. Cole dropped his diss track, “7 Minute Drill,” aimed at Lamar. He accused Lamar of seeking attention and criticized his latest music releases as “tragic.” However, just two days after the release, J. Cole backtracked, saying he felt pressured to respond because “the world wanna see blood.” His quick retreat suggested that he might not be entirely committed to the feud or simply felt uncomfortable with its direction.
Drake entered the scene on April 13, 2024, when his response to Lamar, “Push Ups,” leaked online before its scheduled release. He targeted Lamar’s height and mocked his mainstream collaborations with pop stars like Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. The leak not only fueled the feud but also dragged other artists, like Rick Ross and The Weeknd, into the fray, with Drake dissing them as well.
Shortly after “Push Ups,” Rick Ross retaliated with “Champagne Moments,” throwing shade at Drake’s alleged cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and ab surgery, and resurrecting the ghostwriting accusations that have plagued Drake’s career. Drake’s response was to release another diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” on April 19, 2024. This time, he used AI-generated voices of Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur to mock Lamar, daring him to respond and hinting that more diss tracks were on the way.
In the midst of this chaos, Kanye West also joined the feud with a remix of “Like That,” taking shots at Drake’s music and his record deal with Universal Music Group, suggesting that his camp was ready for the “elimination of Drake.” This unexpected alliance added another layer of intensity to the ongoing feud.
Lamar’s “Euphoria” dropped on May 1, 2024, and went straight for Drake’s jugular, criticizing his biracial background, questioning his fatherhood, and labeling him a “scam artist.” The track, with its brutal lyrics and relentless pace, made it clear that Lamar wasn’t backing down. Drake’s apparent response came the next day with an Instagram story featuring a clip from the movie “10 Things I Hate About You,” seemingly mirroring a part of “Euphoria” where Lamar lists reasons he hates Drake.
With both rappers ramping up the intensity of their diss tracks, it’s clear that the feud between Drake and Lamar is far from over. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Drake’s next move, curious to see if he will strike back with another track or escalate the feud in some other way. Given the history of rap beefs, this one could go down as one of the most intense and unpredictable.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.