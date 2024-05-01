Stop Giving Your Vote Away

Well, it’s election time again. So, let the bidding begin. What is your vote worth to you? A cheap smile, another Imma do speech, the latest line dance or a 2pc dark? Looking at the condition of your communities and districts. It should be priceless. If you allow them to buy you out now, they most definitely are going to sell you out later. We must stop giving our votes away. Incumbents shouldn’t be untouchable, but instead it should mean that you as a constituents and taxpayers are completely satisfied in their representation. An incumbent’s work should speak for itself vs begging for your vote after previously being in office. You should see what they have done and not what they’re going to do again.
Over the years we have had too many lights, cameras, and no action. Election time and local TV stations shouldn’t be the only time you see elected employees or the hopeful candidates. If we don’t allow strangers in our house, why would we allow them to represent us and clout chase in our communities. The white community believe in accountability but some in the black community believe in shucking and jiving while only voting them in. Meanwhile, in the white community will vote them in and out. Politicians will promise to walk on water until the next flood comes. But it is the voter’s job to make them walk on water and not get wet.
Simply running for office is not what makes you a politician but doing some of any and everything to get in and stay in office is what makes you a politician. Like lying, bribery and slander. As long as we treat them like celebrities, they will forever treat us like fans. In reality, it should be an employer-employee relationship. Normally, if the employee is not doing their job they’d be fired. The same apply for elected officials (employees). So, what if they come by your church, showed up at your civic club, or can do all the latest line dances? What about the drainage, infrastructure, crime, education, meaningful legislation, illegal dumping, horrible streets, and so on?
We have people who have been working in our communities for decades that actually have plenty of knowledge, experience and receipts for getting things done vs what they’re going to do. They truly deserve your respect, full support, and your vote. Everyone should question any incumbent who is at the same polling location 12 hours a day everyday lying, slandering names, making empty promises, begging, and paying for votes. Imagine if they worked equally as hard for their constituents the way they do for re-election.
Should a visit to your church, homeowner’s association or civic association outweigh drainage, crime, infrastructure, quality of life, environmental issues, education, and food deserts, just to name a few. Your vote should be earned and not bought. Why not research vs regret? Paying memberships in different political groups doesn’t equal to being the better or most qualified candidate. It simply means they bought more memberships to ensure more votes in the endorsement process. Do your own research. You don’t have to vote for everyone individual listed on a slate. Just because they look like you don’t mean they are for you. Stop allowing questionable leadership to choose your leadership. You can’t be satisfied with the crime, education, infrastructures, gentrification, questionable legislation, or city ordinances. They have to represent your best interests all of the time and not saying they will around ELECTION TIME. Its never too late to wake up if you still alive…….
Voter registration is simply registering to vote. Voter education is knowing who and what you are voting for. Research and vote for your best interest. Voter mobilization is going to vote and encouraging others to do the same. In that order and remember, listening to Jim Jones isn’t what killed his followers. Believing him is what killed them. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Research as if your life depends on it and then vote.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.