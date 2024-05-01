Stop Giving Your Vote Away

By Travis McGee

Well, it’s election time again. So, let the bidding begin. What is your vote worth to you? A cheap smile, another Imma do speech, the latest line dance or a 2pc dark? Looking at the condition of your communities and districts. It should be priceless. If you allow them to buy you out now, they most definitely are going to sell you out later. We must stop giving our votes away. Incumbents shouldn’t be untouchable, but instead it should mean that you as a constituents and taxpayers are completely satisfied in their representation. An incumbent’s work should speak for itself vs begging for your vote after previously being in office. You should see what they have done and not what they’re going to do again.

Over the years we have had too many lights, cameras, and no action. Election time and local TV stations shouldn’t be the only time you see elected employees or the hopeful candidates. If we don’t allow strangers in our house, why would we allow them to represent us and clout chase in our communities. The white community believe in accountability but some in the black community believe in shucking and jiving while only voting them in. Meanwhile, in the white community will vote them in and out. Politicians will promise to walk on water until the next flood comes. But it is the voter’s job to make them walk on water and not get wet.

Simply running for office is not what makes you a politician but doing some of any and everything to get in and stay in office is what makes you a politician. Like lying, bribery and slander. As long as we treat them like celebrities, they will forever treat us like fans. In reality, it should be an employer-employee relationship. Normally, if the employee is not doing their job they’d be fired. The same apply for elected officials (employees). So, what if they come by your church, showed up at your civic club, or can do all the latest line dances? What about the drainage, infrastructure, crime, education, meaningful legislation, illegal dumping, horrible streets, and so on?

We have people who have been working in our communities for decades that actually have plenty of knowledge, experience and receipts for getting things done vs what they’re going to do. They truly deserve your respect, full support, and your vote. Everyone should question any incumbent who is at the same polling location 12 hours a day everyday lying, slandering names, making empty promises, begging, and paying for votes. Imagine if they worked equally as hard for their constituents the way they do for re-election.

Should a visit to your church, homeowner’s association or civic association outweigh drainage, crime, infrastructure, quality of life, environmental issues, education, and food deserts, just to name a few. Your vote should be earned and not bought. Why not research vs regret? Paying memberships in different political groups doesn’t equal to being the better or most qualified candidate. It simply means they bought more memberships to ensure more votes in the endorsement process. Do your own research. You don’t have to vote for everyone individual listed on a slate. Just because they look like you don’t mean they are for you. Stop allowing questionable leadership to choose your leadership. You can’t be satisfied with the crime, education, infrastructures, gentrification, questionable legislation, or city ordinances. They have to represent your best interests all of the time and not saying they will around ELECTION TIME. Its never too late to wake up if you still alive…….

Voter registration is simply registering to vote. Voter education is knowing who and what you are voting for. Research and vote for your best interest. Voter mobilization is going to vote and encouraging others to do the same. In that order and remember, listening to Jim Jones isn’t what killed his followers. Believing him is what killed them. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Research as if your life depends on it and then vote.