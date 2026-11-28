TSU’s Board has a systemic problem: only two of its nine members are TSU alumni. By contrast, all nine Regents at the University of Texas, Texas A&M, and the University of Houston are alumni of the institutions they policy govern. They have a genuine ethical, moral, and emotional stake in those universities, and selfglorifi cation is not a concern for them.

Additionally, TSU’s Board has historically failed to hire presidents who are competent, intellectually honest, morally astute, and committed to community development. The Blue Wave of November 3rd, 2026, could mark a new beginning for TSU, which Texas has historically treated as an after thought in higher education funding. Image matters, given America’s long history of racism, as examined in the 1619 Project. TSU was born of a racist mindset, and “separate but equal” was never equal. Black Texans were barred from attending the University of Texas, even though tax dollars are green, not Black or White.

In 1946, Herman M. Sweatt, a Black man, applied to UT’s Law School and was denied admission solely because of his race. He asked the state courts to order his admission, and UT responded by off ering separate facilities for Black law students. Th e central question was whether this arrangement violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court unanimously ordered Sweatt’s admission, ruling that separate but equal is inherently unequal. Sadly, since its founding in 1927, TSU has never been funded equitably by the state. Did Texas, in 2025, effectively decree that TSU is an academic plantation that must have White overseers?

Its Board of Regents has nine members, five of them White, a majority that projects an image of racial superiority overseership. Placing TSU within a university system would have been intellectually more honest and just, and the failure to do so insults TSU’s intellectual character. Factually, Blacks did not receive the decreed/promised forty acres and a mule (reparations) for enslavement, and there is absolutely nothing that can be done about it. Great universities excel at teaching and learning by developing their faculty and students. A Board of Regents has two primary duties: setting the policies and procedures that guide the administration and raising funds. As a result, TSU