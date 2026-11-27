There comes a peculiar season in American politics when candidates suddenly discover Black folks. Lord, have mercy. Th ey discover our churches. They discover our barbershops. They discover our beauty salons. They discover our pastors, our grandmothers, our HBCUs, our community leaders and, somewhere between Labor Day and Election Day, they miraculously discover that Black people have been registered to vote this whole doggone time.

Then comes the handshake. The hug. The church fan. The plate of somebody’s fried chicken. The five second television clip with three Black folks conveniently standing somewhere in the background. And everybody hollers: “WE WANT THE BLACK VOTE!” Wonderful. But I have a question. Where is the Black advertising dollar? Roy Malonson, Publisher and CEO of African American News & Issues, sounded the alarm in his September 24 commentary, “BROKEN PROMISES.” Malonson reminded readers that Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico stood before Black Texans in Houston and pledged $25 million toward Black voter outreach, including advertising, organizers, voter registration and direct voter contact.

Those were beautiful words. But Black media cannot deposit beautiful words at the bank. Meanwhile, Republican nominee Ken Paxton certainly doesn’t escape this sermon. Malonson reported that Paxton made a $500,000 Radio One purchase in Houston, an investment worth acknowledging. But Black media is bigger than one radio purchase. Black press is print. Black press is radio. Black press is digital. Black press is the community newspaper somebody’s grandmother picks up after church and carries home underneath her Bible. And apparently there is plenty of money somewhere. Talarico spent more than $25 million on advertising since the general election began through August, including millions on broadcast television and streaming. More recently, Texas became America’s second highest spending congressional contest.

So don’t tell Black media there ain’t no money. We can see the commercials! And this is not simply about Democrats. It is not simply about Republicans. It is about political economics. If candidates believe Black voters can help determine who represents Texas in the United States Senate, then the institutions that have spent decades informing those voters should not become invisible when campaign checks are written. Consider this the Thirteenth Commandment of Political Campaigning: Thou shalt not court the Black vote and forget the Black press. Don’t come smiling for the photograph in October after ignoring the advertising department in July. Don’t call Black publishers when you need an endorsement if nobody called them when the media budget was being divided. Don’t ask Black journalists to explain your platform for free while somebody else’s television station, digital company, consultant or influencer gets paid handsomely to distribute it.And don’t misunderstand me.

This isn’t charity. Black media isn’t asking for a donation. Advertising is business. You are purchasing access to readers, listeners and voters whose trust these institutions spent decades earning. Mr. Malonson has already preached the sermon. I’m merely walking down the aisle collecting the offering. And somewhere Mrs. Malonson deserves her flowers too, because institutions don’t survive decade after decade on headlines alone. Behind every newspaper that keeps appearing are people answering phones, paying printers, selling advertisements, correcting copy, meeting deadlines and somehow doing it all again next week. So Mr. Paxton… Mr. Talarico… Come on down. The Black vote is valuable. The Black press is valuable. And if our communities are important enough for your campaign speeches, our media ought to be important enough for your campaign budgets. Because around here, there is a new commandment: You can’t bless the hand that ain’t feeding you. And Election Day? Oh, Election Day keeps receipts.

Tj Baker, Literature Elegis