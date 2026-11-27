La’Queda “Coach Q” Davis, a professional basketball player who grew up in Houston’s Highland Heights and Acres Homes communities, is excited to be giving back to the community that raised her. “Giving back is very important and representation is very important no matter what fi eld you are representing,” said Ms. Davis in an interview with AFRAM News & Issues. “We must reach back and show up. It is important that they see and identify with the story of someone from their neighborhood who kept going no matter what.” Ms. Davis is the founder and CEO of 23 THRU ME, LLC. She was the first out of her family to attend college and made history as the first female basketball player from both Waltrip High School and LeTourneau University to play professionally.

Her elite skills aff orded her the opportunity to compete overseas in many countries including Brazil, Romania, Germany, Greece, South Africa, Taiwan, and Australia. And she has been just as committed off the court in making an impact in the community. On Saturday, December 12, Little Pro’s Youth Sports, a 23 THRU ME company, will host a free youth basketball sampler at Klein Intermediate School located at 4710 W Mount Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77088. It will be open to boys and girls in PreK through 8th grade. Age-based sessions will include ball handling, shooting, passing and game IQ.

Little Pro’s Youth Sports has been successfully serving families in Deer Park since 2020 and Ms. Davis is elated to be expanding to the Northside of Houston to help young people reach their full potential. “It’s important to start teaching them early and get them involved in different opportunities. They want to have a sense of belonging. This is not just about sports. It’s also about creating awareness. This is about teaching our history and the importance of knowing our history. We need to reach them young,” said Ms. Davis, whose program also focuses on STEM.

As a motivational speaker, she also encourages them to believe in and water their dreams, have faith and put forth the work. “You have to believe like you are three years of age when people would ask you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” The village is important but you first have to believe. If God placed it on your heart, do it! Don’t give up. Don’t quit,” she said. This basketball sampler will mark the beginning of a year-round Northside league set to launch in early 2027. Every family that attends the sampler will leave with a goodie bag and exclusive league information. Pre-registration is required and the first 23 participants to register receive a free Little Pro’s T-shirt. For more information on pre-registration: Call: (832) 277-2065 | Email: QDAVIS@23THRUME.ORG | Website: 23thrume.com | Instagram: @ littleprosyouthsports