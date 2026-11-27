Well, well, well! The grass was supposed to be greener on the other side. Better classrooms! Better teachers! Better services! And for children with disabilities, perhaps an entire educational orchestra playing the sweet melody of individualized attention! Then reality came knocking. THEY HAD IT COMING!

Not the children. Never the children. But the adults who believed that moving a child from a neighborhood public school automatically guaranteed a superior education? Somebody should have read the fine print! In 2025, Governor Greg Abbott championed Senate Bill 2, establishing Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA), the state’s new school voucher program, beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The promise? Educational freedom. The reality? Freedom to choose does not necessarily guarantee the services a child needs. And before any reader starts getting pissed with me, let me directly establish something: I can criticize the promises, the politics, and the consequences without blaming children with disabilities or claiming every charter school fails them. Now since that’s out of the way, let’s examine the educational history that political speeches conveniently overlook.

1975: On November 29, President Gerald Ford signed the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, establishing federal protections for eligible students with disabilities, including the right to a free appropriate public education. 1990: Th e law became the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), expressly recognizing autism as a disability category. 1995: Texas authorized public charter schools. 1996: The first Texas charter schools opened. 1997: Federal special education reforms strengthened access to general education and required greater consideration of behavioral interventions. 2004: IDEA was reauthorized, reinforcing individualized instruction, educational accountability, and appropriate behavioral supports. 2025: Texas lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2, creating, Texas Education Freedom Account TEFA. 2026: Th e voucher program began serving eligible students for the 2026–2027 school year. Notice something?

Traditional public schools have been developing, revising, expanding, and defending special-education services for decades. Example: Life-skills instruction, specialized behavioral classrooms, in-class support, paraprofessionals, individualized schedules, and access to general education electives did not magically appear overnight. Nor did they all begin in one particular year. They developed through changing laws, professional practices, and the recognition that students have different educational needs. And teachers have been evaluating, reevaluating, redirecting, reorganizing, and occasionally wondering whether their coffee is strong enough ever since!

Now comes the part that deserves everybody’s attention. Public charter schools are public schools. Th ey must follow federal special education requirements, including Individuals with Disabilities Education (IDEA). Private schools participating in TEFA, however, do not have the same obligation to provide every service specified in a public-school Individualized Education Program (IEP). For 2026–2027, the program provides $10,474 for eligible private school students, with up to $30,000 available for qualifying students with disabilities. But here’s the catch: THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY PURCHASE THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS’ WORTH OF SPECIAL-EDUCATION SUPPORT!

A child who elopes from the classroom, struggles with emotional regulation, or strikes classmates or staff members may require specialized behavioral interventions, trained personnel, and carefully coordinated services. Such students need instruction, patience, accountability, and protection not empty promises. And no, every child with a disability does not belong in a separate classroom. Federal law supports educating students alongside non-disabled classmates whenever appropriate.

I remember struggling with division in third grade. My mathematical lightbulb didn’t illuminate until fi ft h grade! Was I incapable of learning? Absolutely not! My brain simply needed additional time. Every child can progress, but not every child learns according to the same instructional clock. Now