BLACK PRESS: BLACK POLITICIANS

The Black Press is the principled public information voice of the Black community. Through Black-owned and Black-operated publications, it champions human dignity, human rights, and civil rights; celebrates overlooked Black achievements; and challenges harmful racial stereotypes. In this sense, the Black Press serves as a Godly voice for the Black community. Freedom’s Journal, founded in 1827, was the first Black-owned newspaper. In the 21st century, the Black Press remains a vital source of advocacy, and The African American News and Issues ranks among America’s leading Black newspapers.

Given the importance of these publications in sharing information, why do Black politicians not use them more oft en to communicate policy positions and educate readers about public issues? Could some Black politicians prefer the community to remain uninformed about urgent issues facing American society, relying instead on the message, “Vote for me because I’m Black”?

In 2026, the appeal “Vote for me because I’m Black, and you are Black, and I’ll keep you free” may no longer advance community development, if it ever did. Too oft en, this socioeconomic and political dynamic benefits Black politicians rather than Black communities. We need win win political propositions, not “I win, and you lose.” Taking individual voters or voting blocs for granted is always a losing socioeconomic and political strategy. Godly politics is spiritually grounded in win-win socioeconomic propositions; more importantly, it is a rising tide that lift s all boats. Therefore, glory, hallelujah, to Jesus Christ, the King of all wouldbe political kings, whether Black or White.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is a vital and Godly step toward meaningful socioeconomic development in the Black community. Therefore, advertising in the Black Press and Black economic development are socio-economically interrelated. Directing spending where it can have the greatest community impact is common sense, though common sense is not always common.

Money is a tool, not God, and it should be used wisely. As the old English proverb says, “A fool and his money are soon parted.” Black Americans may have income, but too oft en lack wealth rooted in property ownership. Without sound fi nancial decisions, clothing, cars, and jewelry can become symbols of vanity rather than investments that build capital. Black-owned businesses generated $2 billion in Houston and $212 billion nationwide, yet much of that money entered the Black community and quickly left. Why?

By contrast, money circulates three or four times in some other communities; including some minority communities, but not the Black ommunity. Shame on us. Therefore, for Black consumers, doing business with Black-owned businesses makes socioeconomic common sense, especially considering historic socioeconomic exclusion and institutional racism. Just a friendly Godly reminder, Black people are not racist, because Blacks do not have the socio-economic power to deny any social group access to resources. Some Blacks are prejudiced because of negative racialized institutional experiences, but most Blacks are Godly and forgiving.

An individual can live in the ghetto, but not have the ghetto reside in them. However, thinking spiritually higher requires a God conscience. Job rightly said it best aft er experiencing extreme socio-economic hardships, renting his mantle, shaving his head, falling upon the ground, worshipped God, and said: “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly”. (Job 1:20-22). Job did not lose his FAITH in God. Houston, let’s not lose our faith in God, each other, and: “do the right thing by supporting each other socioeconomically”. Amen!