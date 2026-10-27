Fed Opens Two-Day Meeting as Inflation and Borrowing Costs Squeeze Households

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers opened a two-day meeting Tuesday, October 27, with families still confronting higher prices, mortgage rates above 7 percent and uncertainty over whether borrowing costs will climb again before year’s end.

The Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled to announce its decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, followed by a press conference at 2:30 p.m., according to the Federal Reserve’s official calendar. The central bank’s current target range for the federal funds rate is 3.75 percent to 4 percent after a quarter-point increase in September.

Economists and financial markets widely expect the Fed to leave that range unchanged this week, but a pause is not a guarantee. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that investors will closely examine the policy statement and Chair Kevin Warsh’s comments for clues about a possible December increase. Reuters reported from the Fed’s September minutes that most policymakers believed another increase would likely be appropriate by the end of 2026, although officials differed over the forces driving inflation and how restrictive current policy is.

Inflation remains above the Fed’s goal

The meeting comes after a sharp September acceleration in consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index rose 0.6 percent during the month and 3.7 percent over the previous 12 months. Gasoline prices jumped 9.1 percent in September and accounted for more than half of the monthly increase. Prices excluding food and energy rose 0.3 percent for the month and 2.6 percent over the year.

That leaves the Fed in a difficult position. Holding rates steady would give officials more time to determine whether the latest price surge will persist. Raising rates could help restrain demand and inflation, but it also risks adding pressure to households and businesses already paying more to borrow.

What the decision means for families

The federal funds rate does not directly set the interest charged on every consumer loan, but it influences short-term rates throughout the financial system. Credit-card rates and many variable-rate loans generally respond quickly to Fed changes. Auto financing and small-business credit may also become more expensive as lenders adjust their pricing.

Mortgage rates follow longer-term bond yields more closely than the Fed’s benchmark. Still, expectations about inflation and future Fed policy can move those yields. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has recently been above 7 percent, making monthly payments substantially more expensive for prospective buyers and limiting refinancing options for existing homeowners.

Higher rates can reward savers through better yields on some savings accounts and certificates of deposit. But the benefit is uneven: families carrying revolving debt or trying to buy a home may feel the added cost more quickly than households with substantial cash savings.

For Houston-area residents, Wednesday’s announcement will be only the first signal. The wording of the Fed’s statement, Warsh’s assessment of inflation and any indication of disagreement among policymakers could shape credit conditions and mortgage rates well beyond this week.

Sources: Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Associated Press and Reuters.