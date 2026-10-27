Federal Judge Holds Trump Officials in Civil Contempt Over Unlawful Immigration Arrest

PENNSYLVANIA — A federal magistrate judge has held three senior Trump administration officials in civil contempt after immigration agents arrested a man despite a court order requiring his release from detention.

U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Maureen Kelly issued the ruling Monday, Oct. 26, in the case of Nain Vasquez Gonzalez. The order names Attorney General Todd Blanche, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and John Rife, director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Philadelphia Field Office. The officials were ordered to pay Gonzalez’s attorney fees and related costs.

Kelly found that the Department of Homeland Security’s June 26 arrest of Gonzalez was “unauthorized and unlawful,” according to the Courthouse News Service account of the ruling. Gonzalez was held for approximately 11 hours before being released.

The arrest came about two months after Gonzalez obtained court-ordered habeas relief from immigration detention. The Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had found that his detention had become unconstitutionally prolonged. Kelly’s ruling said Gonzalez spent more than three years in immigration custody, much of that time because the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to comply with appellate mandates.

Gonzalez said agents asked whether he was another person, did not accept his denial and declined to examine his identification. Government filings said officers were searching for targets during a nationwide enforcement surge and believed Gonzalez resembled one of them. Officials also said agents used a photograph and facial-recognition software on mobile devices.

The court sharply criticized the government’s response after the arrest. Kelly found that officials failed to timely identify the arresting officer, did not comply with an order to produce body-camera footage and submitted inconsistent explanations about what happened. One officer said his camera was not operating because its battery had not been charged. Other declarations came from people the judge said appeared to lack direct knowledge of the events.

In the 19-page memorandum and order, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Kelly wrote that the government’s conduct either reflected a deliberate effort to obscure the arrest or an inability to maintain records, operate equipment and follow court directives.

A civil-contempt finding is not a criminal conviction. It is a court remedy used to enforce compliance and compensate a party for losses caused by disobedience. In this case, the financial sanction covers reasonable legal fees and costs associated with the government’s noncompliance.

The ruling is significant beyond Gonzalez’s individual case because federal courts depend on executive-branch agencies to obey release orders promptly and preserve accurate records. When immigration enforcement proceeds despite a binding order, the result can expose people to renewed detention while forcing courts and lawyers to spend additional time establishing what occurred.

Sources: U.S. District Court memorandum and order in Gonzalez v. Oddo, No. 3:25-cv-00424-MPK; Courthouse News Service.