Houston Mourns Former Councilman Ben T. Reyes, Political Trailblazer

Former Houston City Councilman Ben T. Reyes, a pioneering Mexican American political leader, leaves a significant legacy in Houston’s history of minority representation, community organizing and civic engagement.

HOUSTON, TX — November 6, 2026 — Houston is mourning the reported passing of former City Councilman Ben T. Reyes, a longtime political figure whose career helped reshape the city’s political landscape and expand opportunities for Hispanic representation in local government.

Reyes was one of Houston’s most recognizable Hispanic political leaders during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s. His political career included service in the Texas Legislature and 16 years on Houston City Council, where he represented District I.

His influence extended beyond the Hispanic community through political relationships and organizing efforts that connected African American and Hispanic communities around shared concerns involving representation, civil rights and political participation.

A Pioneer in Houston Hispanic Politics

Born in Burton, Texas, in 1947, Reyes grew up in Houston’s Denver Harbor neighborhood. His family experienced the challenges faced by working-class migrant families, and his early experiences with discrimination helped shape his interest in community activism.

According to a 2016 oral history interview conducted through the Civil Rights in Black and Brown project, Reyes began participating in community activities at just 11 years old, helping register people to vote.

His political career advanced in 1972 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives. He served until 1980, when he transitioned into Houston municipal government.

Reyes became the first Mexican American elected to Houston City Council, representing District I. His election represented an important milestone in a city where Hispanic residents had long sought greater political representation.

He remained on City Council until 1995, becoming a prominent voice in Houston’s East End and a major figure in Hispanic political organizing.

Historical source: University of North Texas Libraries – Oral History Interview with Ben Reyes (July 14, 2016).

Building Bridges Between Houston’s Hispanic and African American Communities

One of the important aspects of Reyes’ political history was his involvement in cross-racial political organizing.

During his early political campaigns, Reyes worked alongside African American political leader and Congressman Mickey Leland. Their organizing efforts demonstrated how Hispanic and African American voters could work together to increase minority representation in government.

The University of North Texas Libraries’ oral history collection, titled Civil Rights in Black and Brown, documents Reyes’ experiences and describes how he and Leland employed cross-racial campaign strategies to gain support among African American voters in his district.

This cooperation reflected a broader movement in Houston and Texas to create political opportunities for communities that had historically been underrepresented.

Reyes’ work took place during a significant period of political change. The creation of single-member legislative districts helped provide minority communities with opportunities to elect representatives who understood their concerns and experiences.

His political relationships with African American leaders helped establish connections between Houston’s Black and Hispanic political communities.

For Houston’s African American community, this history is particularly significant because the growth of minority political representation was not the work of one community alone. African American and Hispanic leaders built coalitions, shared organizing strategies and worked toward greater participation in the political process.

Historical sources:

A Career Focused on Houston’s East End

As a councilman, Reyes became known for his hands-on approach to neighborhood issues.

His work included addressing abandoned properties, public safety concerns, street conditions and municipal services. He was particularly associated with efforts to remove abandoned houses that had become locations for criminal activity.

The Houston Metropolitan Research Center’s archival collection documents his involvement with numerous community organizations and city departments, including METRO, Houston Public Works, the Houston Independent School District, and the city’s police and fire departments.

His papers also contain records involving Hispanic civic organizations such as the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the United Farm Workers, the Mexican American Urban League and Union y Progreso.

These organizations were involved in labor, political and social issues affecting Houston’s Hispanic community during his years in public service.

Reyes was also a cofounder of Houston International University, reflecting his involvement in educational and community development initiatives.

Historical source: Houston Metropolitan Research Center – Ben T. Reyes Papers, MSS.0103.

A Career Marked by Controversy

Reyes’ public career also included significant controversy.

In 1998, he was convicted in a federal bribery conspiracy case involving efforts to influence Houston City Council votes related to a convention center hotel contract. He subsequently served a federal prison sentence and returned to Houston in 2006.

His conviction became a defining chapter in his political history and remains an important part of any complete account of his public service.

A 2006 Houston Chronicle report documented his conviction, his return to Houston and the complicated legacy he left behind.

Nevertheless, his earlier contributions to Houston’s political development, particularly the expansion of Hispanic representation and his relationships with African American political leaders, remain part of the city’s documented history.

Historical source: Houston Chronicle – Ex-Councilman Reyes to Return (June 29, 2006).

Remembering Ben T. Reyes

Ben Reyes’ political career unfolded during a transformative period in Houston history. He was part of a generation of minority political leaders who helped change the city’s political structure and create greater opportunities for Hispanic participation in government.

His connections with African American leaders, including Mickey Leland, also provide an important example of the political relationships that helped strengthen minority representation across Houston.

The historical record of his career is preserved through the Ben T. Reyes Papers at the Houston Metropolitan Research Center and his oral history interview documenting the Civil Rights in Black and Brown experience.

As Houston reflects on his reported passing, Reyes’ place in the city’s history will be remembered through both his contributions and the controversies that shaped his public life.

His story remains an important chapter in understanding the evolution of Hispanic and African American political participation in Houston.

AframNews extends its condolences to the Reyes family, friends and all those mourning his reported passing.

About the Historical Sources

This article draws on archival materials and historical reporting from: