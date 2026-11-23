Join Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar Annette Ramirez for Bring Your Bill: A Property Tax Town Hall, a series of free community events designed to help residents better understand their property tax bills, explore payment options, and get their questions answered. Whether you’re trying to make sense of your bill, looking for flexible payment options, or need help navigating your property tax account online, the Harris County Tax Office is here to help!