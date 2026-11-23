The promise of a new generation of medications to treat obesity and diabetes has transformed treatment for millions of Americans. But access to those medications remains deeply uneven, with insurance coverage, income level and state policies often determining who can benefit from what experts describe as breakthrough therapies.

The growing gap between medical innovation and patient access may become one of the nation’s most significant health equity challenges, according to panelists at a recent webinar hosted by the USC Center for Health Journalism.

The webinar, “Who Gets Access to Breakthrough Drugs?” focused on GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound.

Originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, the drugs are increasingly being used to address obesity and a range of related health conditions. Yet many of the patients who could benefit most, remain unable to obtain them because of high costs and limited insurance coverage.

Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, described the significant clinical benefits associated with GLP-1 therapies, including improvements in cardiovascular health, kidney disease and sleep apnea.

“We know that there’s a 20% reduction in major adverse coronary events,” Stanford said, referring to research on semaglutide.

Those events include strokes and heart attacks, she noted.

Stanford emphasized that obesity is a chronic disease requiring ongoing treatment much like diabetes or hypertension. When patients lose access to medication, many experience a reversal of health gains.

“I saw my patients that were on these medications have to come off,” Stanford said, discussing recent Medicaid coverage changes in Massachusetts, “Mass Health decided to pull back coverage for those individuals that would gain the most benefit from these medications. I think it’s a devastation.”

The webinar opened with discussion of Rhode Island’s decision to end Medicaid coverage of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. Fewer than a dozen states now cover GLP-1 treatments for obesity through Medicaid programs, creating what panelists described as a patchwork system that often determines access based on where a patient lives.

The consequences of those coverage decisions may be felt most acutely in communities already burdened by high rates of obesity and chronic disease.

Obesity affects 49.9% of Black adults in the United States, compared with 45.6% of Hispanic adults and 41.4% of White adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Obesity is associated with increased risks of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney disease, conditions that disproportionately affect many communities of color.

Those disparities have raised concerns among public health experts that unequal access to GLP-1 medications could widen existing health inequities rather than reduce them.

Sarah Karlin-Smith, research director for Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines Program, said historical policy decisions continue to shape access today.

“For such a long time, obesity and people who had higher weight, it was not considered a disease,” Karlin-Smith said.

As a result, when Medicare Part D was enacted in 2003, lawmakers excluded coverage for medications used solely for weight loss.

Although coverage has expanded for patients with Type 2 diabetes and certain other conditions, Karlin-Smith said obesity treatment remains inaccessible for many Americans. Employer-sponsored insurance plans are increasingly dropping coverage because of escalating costs. “They’re not denying that the drugs are very effective,” Karlin-Smith said, “Their concern is that they’re spending a lot of money and they are not going to see that return in any way.” Karlin-Smith also cited research showing that racial and ethnic minorities, rural residents and people living in socially vulnerable communities are less likely to receive GLP-1 prescriptions, even when they qualify for treatment. A large health record study found that only 2.3% of eligible adults received prescriptions, highlighting both underutilization and disparities in access. The inequities highlighted during the webinar mirror broader national health trends. Black Americans experience some of the highest rates of obesity and obesity-related chronic illnesses in the country, making access to effective treatment especially significant in communities already facing longstanding health disparities. Sydney Lupkin, pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR, said access barriers have become a recurring theme in her reporting. “It’s kind of is everybody,” Lupkin said when asked who is being shut out from treatment, “Even if you think that you work at a really great company that says we cover GLP-1s, you might find yourself shut out.” Lupkin described speaking with patients who believed they had insurance coverage only to encounter additional requirements, lengthy approval processes or alternative treatment mandates imposed by employers and insurers.