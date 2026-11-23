DALLAS — For decades, Shirley Ison-Newsome helped shape the educational experiences of thousands of Dallas students, leading school improvement initiatives, mentoring educators and expanding academic opportunities across Dallas ISD. Now, the district is ensuring her contributions will be remembered by future generations.

The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the renaming of Harry Stone Montessori International Baccalaureate Academy to Shirley Ison-Newsome Montessori Academy, an International Baccalaureate World School, recognizing an educator whose career helped transform both the campus and the district’s approach to student achievement.

A dedication ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. at the school’s campus, located at 4747 Veterans Drive in Dallas.

For Ison-Newsome, the recognition represents more than a personal achievement. It is an opportunity to reinforce the responsibility educators, families and communities share in preparing the next generation.

“I am both honored and humbled by this very special recognition and acknowledgement of my life’s work in education,” Ison-Newsome said. “It is my hope that students, teachers, other educators, parents and community will see my name on the building and want to ensure the very best for all of our children, for it is we the adults, who have the primary responsibility for the next generation and our unborn legacies.”

A Legacy Rooted in Dallas Education

Ison-Newsome’s relationship with the school stretches back decades, beginning with her tenure as principal of Harry Stone Middle School.

She led the campus before its transition into a Montessori program under a federal desegregation court order, a significant period in the history of Dallas public education.

Later, as an area superintendent overseeing Stone Montessori Academy, she helped secure International Baccalaureate certification for grades six through eight while maintaining Montessori instruction for students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

The combination of the two educational approaches helped establish the campus’s academic identity and remains central to its programming today.

Her work at Harry Stone eventually attracted the attention of former Dallas ISD Superintendent Chad Woolery, who appointed her to develop the district’s Middle School Initiative.

The initiative established instructional programming for middle schools and provided research-based professional development for principals and lead teachers.

Her leadership also extended to some of the district’s most challenging campuses.

According to information provided in the district’s announcement, Ison-Newsome helped lead improvement efforts at schools identified by the state as low-performing, with 34 campuses reaching acceptable performance standards within one year.

She also played a central role in the development of the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Texas’ first all-boys public school.

Expanding Opportunity and Educational Equity

Throughout her career, Ison-Newsome has been recognized for her commitment to educational equity, school leadership and expanding opportunities for students who have historically faced barriers within public education.

Her contributions have earned recognition from several prominent educational organizations.

She has been inducted into the halls of fame of both the National Alliance of Black School Educators and the Dallas African American Education Archives and History Program.

Other honors include the National Alliance of Black School Educators Phenomenal Woman Award, the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators Living Legend Award and Texas Southern University’s Dean’s Award for Outstanding Leadership and Contributions to the Profession of Education.

Her service has also been recognized in the United States Congressional Record.

Beyond her work in Dallas ISD, Ison-Newsome remains active in educational advocacy and community leadership.

She serves as executive director of the Dallas Regional/National Alliance of Black School Educators and maintains involvement with organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the National Coalition for Education Equity and the Scarritt-Bennett Center Board of Directors in Nashville, Tennessee.

A graduate of Louisville, Kentucky, public schools, Ison-Newsome earned her bachelor’s degree in Education and Social Science from Indiana University, a Master of Education from the University of Louisville and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from The Ohio State University, where she was a Ford Foundation Fellow.

A New Chapter for the Campus

The school’s renaming also comes as Dallas ISD prepares for a major investment in the campus’s future.

The dedication is expected to coincide with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Shirley Ison-Newsome Montessori Academy, part of the district’s school construction and modernization efforts.

According to the announcement, funding for the new facility is connected to the district’s $6.3 billion bond program.

The new campus is intended to provide updated educational facilities while continuing the Montessori and International Baccalaureate programs that have become hallmarks of the school.

The Board of Trustees also approved school name changes recognizing former Dallas City Councilwoman and community activist Diane Ragsdale and former Dallas ISD administrator and community leader Hector Flores.

Together, the changes reflect an effort to recognize individuals whose contributions have influenced education and community development throughout Dallas.

For Ison-Newsome, whose career began as a junior high school teacher in Louisville before progressing into some of Dallas ISD’s most influential leadership positions, the dedication brings her professional journey full circle.

The campus where she once served as principal will now carry her name, connecting her educational legacy to generations of students who will walk through its doors.

The Shirley Ison-Newsome Montessori Academy dedication ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m., at 4747 Veterans Drive in Dallas.