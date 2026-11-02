Aldine ISD to Highlight Progress, Future Priorities at State of the District

Aldine ISD will host its annual State of the District event, bringing together educators, business leaders, elected officials and community partners to celebrate the district’s achievements and look ahead to its future.

Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney and district leaders will highlight academic progress, student achievements, key initiatives and priorities focused on expanding choices and opportunities for Aldine ISD students.

Media are invited to attend and learn more about the district’s progress and plans for the future.

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026