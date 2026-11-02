Aldine ISD to Highlight Progress, Future Priorities at State of the District

Aldine ISD will host its annual State of the District event, bringing together educators, business leaders, elected officials and community partners to celebrate the district’s achievements and look ahead to its future.
Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney and district leaders will highlight academic progress, student achievements, key initiatives and priorities focused on expanding choices and opportunities for Aldine ISD students.
Media are invited to attend and learn more about the district’s progress and plans for the future.
WHEN:
Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
- Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
- Breakfast at 8:00 a.m.
- Program begins at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Aldine ISD Community Center
Aldine ISD Community Center
1865 Aldine Bender
Houston, TX 77032
WHO:
- Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney
- Aldine ISD Board of Trustees
- District leaders, community partners and elected officials
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES
- Interviews with district leadership
- Photo and video of the program, speakers and attendees
- Updates on student achievement, district initiatives and future opportunities