R. SHIRLEY ROSE-GILLIAM ELECTED TO THREE-YEAR TERM ON TASB BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Shirley Rose-Gilliam, secretary of the Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Board of Trustees, has been elected to a threeyear term on the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Board of Directors. Her election provides an opportunity to bring decades of educational experience and school district leadership to a statewide organization serving public education in Texas. Rose-Gilliam was elected during TASB’s 2026 Delegate Assembly on Oct. 9 in Houston. She will represent Region 4, Position G, on the association’s board. She joined the FBISD Board of Trustees in November 2020 and was reelected to represent Position 4 in 2023.

A longtime educator, RoseGilliam brings approximately 30 years of professional experience, including 25 years serving Fort Bend ISD. Throughout her career, she worked at several district campuses, including Willowridge, Kempner, Elkins, Bush and Marshall high schools, as well as McAuli ffe Middle School. Her experience in the classroom and school administration has given her insight into the challenges facing students, teachers, principals and families.

Her accomplishments include being named FBISD Secondary Principal of the Year while leading Bush High School. She was also a finalist for FBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year. Her educational leadership has focused on mentoring educators, strengthening school communities and helping campuses improve their learning environments.

Rose-Gilliam retired from FBISD in 2012 but continued working in education as a consultant to school districts throughout the greater Houston area. In that role, she supports educators and school leaders through professional learning, coaching and collaboration. She has emphasized the importance of developing teachers and administrators who can respond e ffectively to the needs of students and their communities.

Her commitment to education is also personal. Rose-Gilliam has lived in Fort Bend County since 1986, and both of her children graduated from FBISD schools. She and her husband, Kevin, reside in Missouri City. She has spoken about how overcoming di cult circumstances during her childhood helped shape her desire to make a di fference in the lives of young people. Rose-Gilliam holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston, a Master of Education from the University of Houston-Victoria and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University. She is also a member of Fort Bend Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

TASB supports school boards across Texas through training, policy guidance, advocacy and educational resources. In her new position, Rose-Gilliam will have an opportunity to contribute her experience to discussions a ffecting school governance and public education statewide. Her guiding motto, “Believe in the Possibilities!” reflects a career centered on helping students and educators reach their potential.