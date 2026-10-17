HOUSTON SELECTED TO ADVANCE COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING

Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI) announced they received a $1.5 million grant from Truist Foundation. The grant will support the expansion of the USI Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), creating stronger bridges to capital, business growth, and wealth creation for emerging entrepreneurs in Houston, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Memphis, TN; Jacksonville, FL; and Philadelphia, PA. USI is a national institution advancing people-centered, place-based strategies that strengthen families, build community wealth, and transform neighborhoods nationwide.

The new grant builds on a $1.5 million grant Truist Foundation awarded to USI in 2023 to advance similar work in Norfolk, VA; Baltimore, MD; and Fort Myers, FL. Together, USI and Truist Foundation are working to change more than who has access to capital; they are helping change the systems that determine who have the opportunity to build, own, grow, and create wealth. e grant funding will allow the USI CDFI to expand its loan fund, business support infrastructure, and application system to reach entrepreneurs who have faced barriers to traditional sources