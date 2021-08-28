A Response to a Response: Gay Pride

Spread the love

















The Afro-American News/Issues dated July 4, 2021 featured two headline stories regarding Gay Pride Month. Reverend William Crabtree, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, chose to singularly reference one headline story and not the other.

In fact, he goes to the extreme of chastising the Senior Pastor of a church that regularly advertises in the Newspaper. Ironically, the editorial Reverend Crabtree did not reference was entitled: “There Is No Pride In Sin,” written by Bobby E. Mills. Which in turn, was a balanced approach to dealing with news issues? Generally speaking individuals only agree with those issues that they agree with. However, God hates sin, and “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” God asked US not to judge one another for ye shall be judged also. God also has said that vengeance is mine, and I will repay says the Lord. God hates sin, and He desires that we call out sin for what it is, because sin is sin. There are no little sins or big sins. However, when you have been warned concerning sin and you continue sinning, and compound sinning God will turn you over to a reprobate mind. Therefore, homosexuality is a sin, adultery is a sin, fornication is a sin, lying is sin, and so on. Again, sin is not about human personalities.

The Afro-American News is in the news reporting business. Thus, everything that is newsworthy is not necessarily reflective of the moral and spiritual value orientations of the managing owners, but only reflects the opinions of the editorial writers. The managing owners of the Afro-American News are not necessarily in absolute agreement with editorials or editorial writers. Hence, Voltaire said: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Reverend Crabtree this is what democracy and freedom of speech is all about! And African-American News&Issues respects your right to express your opinion whether it is good or bad, because: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5: 10). Reverend Crabtree these words of spiritual inspiration are precisely why individuals should not be so quick to judge and condemn, because invariably it makes individuals appear to be on the side of foolishness. Thus: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor.”

Reverend Crabtree and all other pastoral leaders the Afro-American News encourages and solicits your commentaries concerning vital issues that affect the spiritual, moral, educational and socio-economic well-being of the Black community. Moreover, Reverend Crabtree and other pastoral leaders, know this concerning God’s anger at sin: “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifested in them: for God God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead: so that they are without excuse: because when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were they thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.” (Romans 1: 18-22). Houston, this is what sin produces when we continue to sin against God. Amen.