There Is No Pride In Sin

It has rightly been said that “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before the fall.” The secular motto is: “Pride goes before the fall.”

Spread the love

















EDITOR’S NOTE: This editorial is the opinion of the author. These are not the views or opinions of African-American News&Issues, which remains objective and allows freedom of speech.

It has rightly been said that “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before the fall.” The secular motto is: “Pride goes before the fall.” False pride is a lie. Moreover, the beginning of sin is a lie, and the devil is the author of lies. He told Eve the first lie that she and Adam had the same power as God, and God did not want them to have this knowledge. No doubt about it, all have sinned, and this is why King David a man after God’s own heart declared: “For I know my transgressions, And my sin is ever before me.” If an individual says he or she has no sin, they lie and the truth is not in them. Therefore, we should ask and diligently seek forgiveness of our sins from God. America, know this sin is lawlessness, and this is why laws should be grounded in the Divine Lawgiver, GOD. There are no alternative facts concerning what is sin, because the truth is the truth, and a lie is a lie.

Gay pride month is a lie. Homosexuality is a bold-face-lie, because it is an abomination to the procreation will of God: Sodom and Gomorrah. There are no alternative facts: male is male and female is female. Hence, the order of God’s society is based upon family structure; male and female, and from the divine union of marriage, children. God is the author of the four-fold foundation of the universe. Unfortunately, too many Americans have gotten caught-up in themselves that is maximizing the pleasure principle, and consequently, saying Lord, Lord and running with the devil. However, God warns US concerning self-deception: “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Turning inward and becoming self-centered is a dangerous proposition. It is an abomination unto God, because: “She that liveth in pleasure is dead, while she liveth.”

To live a lie is a sin unto God, and an absolute disregard for the truth: “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful: but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise: they became fools.” America, how does anyone think that he or she can overcome these eternal spiritual truths by making God out of a lie! It is not about Civil Rights. Individuals have God given free-will-choices to sin or not sin. However, choices have consequences: good or bad. Because: “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” Children are our future. Consequently, we need holiness and wholesomeness in our family environments and not profaning. Our children deserve opportunities to be trained in spiritually healthy nuclear families, because: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Moreover, “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favor of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Selah.