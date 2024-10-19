NO ORDINARY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

No doubt about it, the 2024 Presidential Election is not going to be an ordinary event, because of the likes of Donald J. Trump. Americans have never seen this in modern political times. Donald J. Trump has a false narrative based upon lies concerning everything under the sun. In fact, given Trump’s business and personal history any Black American supportive of Donald J. Trump needs a medical procedure that is scientifically, empirically, and medically impossible to perform or acquire, a brain transplant. Sadly, Donald J. Trump has stoked the flames of toxic masculinity that devalues the truth concerning everything, especially male and female bodily autonomy, human dignity/worth, and interpersonal relationships between males and females. America, it does not have to be this way.
There can be peace in America, and it must begin with every American citizen. Trump has mounted a Presidential campaign of hatred, retribution, and societal division seeking to initiate a Civil War by ungodly suggesting that Democrats are responsible for the two attempted assignations on him in Pennsylvania and Florida. What an ungodly shame! Trump politically desires to normalize violence as an end. Once again, any American voter that is undecided, he or she, has a more serious problem than former President Donald J. Trump.
Trump exploits everybody and everything, including his own family just ask Mary Trump. For example, Trump is seeking to economically exploit The Holy Bible, the Word of God, by selling Trump Bibles when we all know that he does not read the Bible, attend church services nor subscribe to the Two Great Commandments written in the Bible: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. (Matthew 22: 37-40)”. EVERYTHING with Trump is about money for Trump. Factually, Trump is simply a hypocritical moneychanger just like the Pharisees and the Sadducees in the Bible. Six bankruptcies are the empirical evidence. Of course, Jesus chased the money changers out of the Temple, and Americans should never allow a moneychanger to become President, because he will steal government secrets, and only God knows his intentions.
Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers desire to turn back the clock of time on issues of Human Rights, Voting Rights, and Civil Rights seeking to institute White Privilege Autocracy, Russian style. Insanely, Trump is asking Americans to look at America as a White country, something that America has never been, and can never become, unless it desires self- destruction. President Abraham Lincoln said it best: “A nation divided against itself cannot stand.” VP Harris is asking Americans to look at the country as defined and described spiritually in the Preamble and the U.S. Constitution. America, November 5th, 2024, is a time for Godly choosing, because we should: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). America let’s not forget the purpose of government is to promote the common good and the general welfare and well-being of all citizens regardless of skin tone or socio-economic statuses, because there is no