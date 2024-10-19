October 19th, 2024

HISPANIC NEWS
MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact Office
Promote Events

NO ORDINARY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

No doubt about it, the 2024 Presidential Election is not going to be an ordinary event, because of the likes of Donald J. Trump. Americans have never seen this in modern political times. Donald J. Trump has a false narrative based upon lies concerning everything under the sun. In fact, given Trump’s business and personal history any Black American supportive of Donald J. Trump needs a medical procedure that is scientifically, empirically, and medically impossible to perform or acquire, a brain transplant. Sadly, Donald J. Trump has stoked the flames of toxic masculinity that devalues the truth concerning everything, especially male and female bodily autonomy, human dignity/worth, and interpersonal relationships between males and females. America, it does not have to be this way.

There can be peace in America, and it must begin with every American citizen. Trump has mounted a Presidential campaign of hatred, retribution, and societal division seeking to initiate a Civil War by ungodly suggesting that Democrats are responsible for the two attempted assignations on him in Pennsylvania and Florida. What an ungodly shame! Trump politically desires to normalize violence as an end. Once again, any American voter that is undecided, he or she, has a more serious problem than former President Donald J. Trump.

Trump exploits everybody and everything, including his own family just ask Mary Trump. For example, Trump is seeking to economically exploit The Holy Bible, the Word of God, by selling Trump Bibles when we all know that he does not read the Bible, attend church services nor subscribe to the Two Great Commandments written in the Bible: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. (Matthew 22: 37-40)”. EVERYTHING with Trump is about money for Trump. Factually, Trump is simply a hypocritical moneychanger just like the Pharisees and the Sadducees in the Bible. Six bankruptcies are the empirical evidence. Of course, Jesus chased the money changers out of the Temple, and Americans should never allow a moneychanger to become President, because he will steal government secrets, and only God knows his intentions.

Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers desire to turn back the clock of time on issues of Human Rights, Voting Rights, and Civil Rights seeking to institute White Privilege Autocracy, Russian style. Insanely, Trump is asking Americans to look at America as a White country, something that America has never been, and can never become, unless it desires self- destruction. President Abraham Lincoln said it best: “A nation divided against itself cannot stand.” VP Harris is asking Americans to look at the country as defined and described spiritually in the Preamble and the U.S. Constitution. America, November 5th, 2024, is a time for Godly choosing, because we should: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). America let’s not forget the purpose of government is to promote the common good and the general welfare and well-being of all citizens regardless of skin tone or socio-economic statuses, because there is no

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search