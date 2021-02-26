You can run but you cannot hide

Share this article



There is an old proverb: “You can run but you can’t hide.” This spiritual quote is synonymous with Trump’s leadership behavior. Biden’s Presidential election brought Trump his day in court and legal accountability is finally in the developmental stages of the Grand Jury. Thank God from whom all blessings flow. Trump has been a life-long criminal and evil doer, and he has many GOP cohorts. Trump has been ducking and dodging justice, and finally Lady Justice has caught-up with him; even though she maybe blind, but the scales of justice grind ever so fine. Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists think and pray before you: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sin: keep thyself pure.” Moreover, you should never: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him, because “answer a fool according to his folly, lest he become wise in his own conceit.” Hopefully, you learned a valuable spiritual lesson, and you and your children will know that when a Trump-Type-Personality: “speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.”

America, the chickens have come home to roost: pay day has come, and you can pay as you enter. Pay as you leave. Or fly now and pay later but pay you must. On the other hand, Trump and the GOP told Americans that COVID-19 was a HOAX, and that Americans ought not to be concerned for themselves or their love-ones. Of course, the Americans who believed Trump’s lie should cease running to the front of the vaccination line. Today, America has over 28,000,000 COVID-19 cases, and over 502,000 deaths. It could be a hoax, but it has become a horrific reality for most spiritually sane-minded-Americans. Thankfully, Democratic voters saved America from itself.

The politics of public grievance and White Privilege disconnected 73 million American voters from the reality of constitutional democracy. Consequently, they voted for an ungodly person with no God conscience, and a racist dictator. America, we all know: “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3: 3). And, that’s the long and short of the whole matter. Government is not the problem, lack of God-conscience and greed is the problem. Trump successfully resurrected a Sodom and Gomorrah mentality: sin and death. In fact, the KKK mentality went to The White House; without the hoods and white robes, but in a dark suit, white shirt, and a red necktie instituting a White Privilege Mentality just the same. Question: Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP and Trump Loyalist have you substituted Trump for the concepts of God, family, and country? Remember there is a place and time for everything: “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die: a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.” Selah.