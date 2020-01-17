Yet another reason to cuddle up: Ben & Jerry’s premieres ‘Netflix & Chilll’d’ ice cream

Spread the love









HOUSTON – BOO THANG’ ALERT! As though the world didn’t already recognize the euphoric pairing of Netflix and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s… the two have made it official with a new original flavor. Announcing NETFLIX & CHILLL’D: an ice cream as carefully curated as your Netflix watch list!

For the first time in Ben & Jerry’s history, this flavor is launching around the world: US, Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, UK and 20 other countries. It’s available in super premium ice cream AND super premium Non-Dairy.

Netflix & Chilll’d is an indulgent production starring peanut butter ice cream, sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies. The Non-Dairy version is made with an almond milk base and certified vegan ingredients.

Netflix & Chilll’d ice cream is now available in pints around the globe, online and in Scoop Shops.

Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, says, “This is the perfect pairing between Ben & Jerry’s and Netflix, to bring more magic to millions of fans across the globe.”

With such a great partnership, and so many mind-blowing shows to put a pop culture spin on, it’s hard to keep all the excitement to just one flavor. So, stay tuned and stay spooned, because who knows what’s next with Netflix…

Now grab your boo, grab a spoon, then “spoon” as you enjoy dinner, DESSERT and a movie!