By: Courtney Riley, M.A.

Louisiana native, D’Andre Edwards came to Houston, TX with a distinct goal in mind: to become one of Houston’s premier educators. Securing a high school social studies teaching position was not only a goal of his, but a passion he has fed and quickly became stellar in.

Edwards has taught at Worthing Early College High School in one of Houston’s historically African-American neighborhoods, Sunnyside, after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Southern University in 2017. Worthing’ s motto for the school year has been “blazing a trail of instructional excellence,” which has resonated with many staff members who embarked upon the responsibility of teaching excellence at the high school in South Houston. Upon interviewing and touring the campus, Edwards quickly knew Worthing Early College High School was the place to grow as an educator and leader. Edwards stated, “Attending an HBCU enhanced the path of the standards that I set forth for my career path and journey.”

Edwards continued his educational journey by pursuing his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Lamar University. Edwards mentioned his desire to pursue a master’s degree was inspired by his family who supported his entire journey. “I knew gaining a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration would not only leverage my career and goals but would make my mom and family incredibly proud,” stated Edwards.

Edwards has had educational experiences that have provided him the opportunity to develop and support teachers and impact the culture and climate of the Sunnyside Community. “The Sunnyside Community deserves schools that are committed to building the future of the neighborhood,” specified Edwards. “Being at Worthing Early College High School has been a tremendous place for me to grow into leadership.”

As a campus teacher leader, he was able to impact the effective practices utilized on the campus by inspiration from campus leaders. These practices impact student learning and Edwards ensured he implemented many practices that would create sustainable systems for the campus.

As an educator, Edwards was mentored by former principal Dr. Khalilah Campbell-Rhone, who was integral in increasing Worthing High School’s state rating from Improvement Required to a more favorable rating. Edward’s style of teaching has been sought after by many of the departments on his campus because of his determination and the heart and soul he puts into the craft of education and making history relevant for his students and the campus.

“History has always been a passion for Mr. Edwards, and he has learned to adapt to many roles on campus including the responsibility of national and state testing are ran without any issues, lesson execution and effective practices are exemplified from his team and the campus, and supporting students and staff in carrying out the vision set forth by campus leadership. Not only does Mr. Edwards impact teachers on campus, but he also builds solid relationships with students in and out of the classroom. Edwards holds students and teachers to high expectations and constantly proves obstacles are no feat for him or any students.

Edwards has helped lead students in candid conversations that lead to connections on enhancing their overall well-being. He has also planned many events for the students and the community. Edwards has advised several students and organizations on and off campus, further displaying his ability to serve and make a difference in the community.

Edwards is a natural leader who champions the attributes to impact student learning daily. Current Principal Everett Hare, who has seen success as a principal of various Houston ISD schools, has been an impact on Mr. Edwards and his influence on the campus. Principal Hare’s commitment to building campus leaders has driven Edwards to seek opportunities to do the same.

Edwards tenure in education is preparing future generations of African American male teachers dedicated to serving students across Houston and the nation. With the nation’s black male teacher population being two percent, educators like Mr. Edwards are rare gems. The legacy of African American educators committed to demonstrating excellency is being continued with D’Andre Edwards.