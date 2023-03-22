Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt “The Global Strategist” will host the Wonder Woman Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Houston West, 13210 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. The weekend-long conference is presented in association with sponsors Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt, My Sister’s Keeper, Divine Diva Events and many others. Each day during the conference, Dr. La Shawn Denise Witt will be signing copies of her new book titled The DIVA Herself, available for pre-sale April 1st.

Five dynamic speakers from around the world who are changing lives in their area of expertise will provide a platform for attendees to learn how to unlock practical insights and breakthrough strategies. This year’s speakers include Prophetess Dr. Medina Pullings, Prophetess Sophia Ruffin, Prophetess Tawanda Usher, Apostle Rahson Jordan, and Prophet Javon Maule.

Wonder Woman Conference is one of the largest events for people of faith and entrepreneurship because it includes a complete weekend of education and inspiration. The conference will also host its Sister Girl Luncheon on Saturday, May 13th bridging a gap between ministry and marketplace.

To view conference schedule, sponsorship opportunities, more information and to register, please visit

www.wonderwomanconference.com.

