Photo Credit: Debutante Ball Photographer Credit: Mercia B. Studios and LaCresia Montgomery

What a Wonderful World was the perfect title for this extraordinary Debutante Ball. With towering florals, shimmering chandeliers, and the best dressed guests attending a ball this season, the Jack & Jill Houston Chapter

Debutante Ball was the place to be. Every guest beamed with pride and joy as the brilliant and beautiful Debutantes and Stags were presented. These young people already have accomplished what many people only dream of, but we were all left excited to see what the future holds for each of them. Congratulations!