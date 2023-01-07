Individuals perish for lack of knowledge. What you don’t know will kill you. This is precisely why we should never forget God’s mercy and grace because, “Thou shalt remember the Lord thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day. And it shall be, if thou do at all forget the Lord thy God, and walk after other gods, and serve them, and worship them, I testify against you this day that ye shall surely perish. As the nation which the Lord destroyeth before your face, so shall ye perish; because ye would not be obedient unto the voice of the Lord your God” (Deuteronomy 8: 18-20).

This sounds like the GOP as well as many others who are operating in the flesh, and outside of the will God. The Grand Ole Party (GOP) use power to create confusion to do nothing. America, nothing from nothing leaves nothing, because in a democracy everything must be done decently and in order if progress is to be achieved. The GOP refuses to face its 21st Century sins, and evil undemocratic attitudes as a major political party in a multi-cultural democratic society. The GOP will not ask these universal questions of themselves: how do we live in peace and harmony in a democratic society? What are we willing to sacrifice to live the way we desire to live? “Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O House of Israel” (Ezekiel 33: 11).

The GOP refuse to face their present-day sins. Moreover, there is absolutely no shame in their devilish White Privilege Game. There are numerous scientific factual things the GOP will not accept., e.g., climate change. In fact, The GOP will not accept; discuss or acknowledge the 1619 Project, America’s original sin (slavery). Thus, the 21st Century Republican Party has become the Ole Dixiecrat Party of the Southern Confederacy: Useless Power and outdated in a multi-cultural democratic society. Spiritual Power is the only type of power that can achieve universal positive goals.

GOP Congressman elect (2022), George Santos, of New York is a clear-cut ungodly example of what is spiritually-morally wrong with the Republican Party. Political leadership in a democracy is about achieving positive democracy-oriented goals and taking a moral stance against evil, and financial corruption. However, with Republicans leadership is about public silence and plotting to do evil, smoke-filled rooms of political immorality, and economic corruption. Leadership silence is consent: see no evil, do not condemn evil, boldly throw rocks at perceived enemies and opponents, and do not seek to hide their hands. GOP politicians know what the Preamble and the U. S. constitution state, but they refuse to apply the tenets to their personal and political lives.

They know the campaign laws concerning seeking political office, but they are like the Biblical Pharisees. They know campaign laws, but they refuse to allow voting laws and campaign laws to govern their political lives. The 2020 Presidential election is the classic example. Republicans talk about being constitutionalists, but they do not believe in the constitution nor subscribe to its Preamble tenets. They desire White Privilege Autocracy, and they make no bones about it, because they desire to rule the world Putin-style: combat. Christian Right Evangelicals, “If anyone thinks himself to be religious, and yet does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this man’s religion is worthless” (James 1:26). Christian Right, GOP Get Right With God. Amen.