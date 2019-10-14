“I was built this way for a reason, so I’m going to use it.” – Simone Biles

I knew I had to write about the talented gymnast, Ms. Simone Biles, who has devastated the Olympics and the gymnastics arena with natural raw talent. Quotes like, “She is absolutely the best I have ever seen,” by Chinese Coach, Liang Chow; add validity to the words I have always said. There is just something about this blackness, they don’t understand. It never ceases to amaze me how people from other cultures and races stand in awe of the skills and talents of individuals of African descent.



We MUST Understand, we Africans living in America have some of the greatest talents known to man. Being innovative, talented, trendsetters, inventors, leaders, etc., are attributes that have always been a part of the Black culture. There are many record breakers, whose potential has never been reached, due to some unfortunate mishap in their lives. There are those who are in the cemetery, imprisoned or somewhere not utilizing their potential, because they do not know how powerfully-skilled they are.

Even Biles, who on last week just secured her fifth all-around world championship had to take a step back to reflect on her own abilities. When asked to comment about her latest accomplishment, she said, “I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me… Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.”

Last Thursday, Biles concluded the all-around competition with a score of 58.999 and a 2.1 margin of victory, winning her 22nd medal at the world championship. To date, she has already won 16 gold medals in her sport.

Concluding, Jane Coaston of Vox magazine wrote in response to Biles’ latest achievement, “It is extremely difficult to quantify ‘greatness’ in a sport where generally, female athletes may only compete for two to five years before retirement.” And while this may have some truth to it, all I can say is; it’s not difficult to quantify “greatness” when you are Black and born with natural raw talent.