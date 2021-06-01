TSU Board of Regents Selects Sole Finalist for President 

The Texas Southern University Board of Regents named Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young as the sole finalist for the position of President of Texas Southern University.

A confirmation vote by the Regents will occur at the next board meeting on June 17, 2021. The transition team will be lead by Regent Stephanie Nellons-Paige and Interim President Kenneth Huewitt.

“Dr. Crumpton-Young is an experienced University leader and tireless advocate for students. Her impeccable credentials made her standout among the candidates. She brings with her an exciting and bold vision for Texas Southern University that aligns with the goals set forth by the Board of Regents,” said TSU Board of Regents Chairman Albert H. Myres, Sr.

Myres thanked the Presidential Search Committee, chaired by Regent Marc Carter, who narrowed the list of candidates for president to three finalists who were invited to Houston for interviews. Crumpton-Young will replace TSU Interim President Kenneth Huewitt, who has served in the role since April 2020.

“I’m honored to be considered by the full Texas Southern University Board of Regents as the sole finalist for the next president,” said Crumpton-Young. “TSU is a vibrant and treasured institution filled with legacy, excellence and promise. It will be an honor and privilege to serve.”

Crumpton-Young has served as the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Morgan State University since 2019. Previously, she served at Tennessee State University in several roles including, Vice President for Research and Institutional Advancement and Chief Research Officer and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs for Research and Sponsored Programs and Chief Research Officer. Prior to her role at Tennessee State University, she served as Associate Provost of Undergraduate Studies at Texas A&M University, Program Director in the Education and Human Resource Directorate of the National Science Foundation and Associate Dean of Engineering at Mississippi State University.

In those roles, she initiated new hiring strategies to diversify University faculty and garnered seven-figure monetary gifts to fund student scholarships, research, and support Diversity Equity and Inclusion as well as student and faculty success.

She received her Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering, Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M University. In addition, Crumpton-Young holds a Master of Business Administration from Tennessee State University.