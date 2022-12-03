All “ISMS” are schisms. Schisms divide, not unite. For example, racism, sexism, classism and most profoundly Trumpism. Trumpism is an “Ism” that encompasses every Isms on planet earth. To be sure, the 73+ million individuals who voted for Trumpism in the 2020 Presidential election voted for White Privilege Autocracy rather than Multi-Cultural Democracy. Thank God for the great granddaughters, great grandsons of slaves, Godfearing Whites, and other minorities who saved America from the deep, dark abyss of White Privileged Autocracy (Trumpism).

In the 2022 Mid-term election, the Spirit of Abel (I Am My Brother’s Keeper) voted for inclusion and multi-cultural democracy. Glory to God in the highest, because: “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” (1 Timothy 2: 5). America, if you truly desire the spiritual leadership mentality of the ungodliness of Trumpism, you can have precisely what you spiritually desire, even (Trumpism), because the devil’s spirit is everywhere on earth. However, know this: choices have consequences: whether they be good or bad, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

For God’s sake will someone, please take this scriptural message to The Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalist Groups, Fox “FAKE” News, some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities. God is angry everyday at sin, and “The wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which maybe known of God is manifest in the; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power, and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.” (Romans 1: 18—20).

An “ISM” is a LIE and lies divide. Only the truth unites. Trump’s 2024 Presidential announcement is simply a schism designed to divide Americans against each other and give him a get-out of jail free card to avoid criminal indictment. In every human being’s spiritual and moral consciousness there is an image visualized of the devil, the father of lies. In the political life of American politics, Donald J. Trump is the father of lies, because while in The White House (The Peoples’ House) he told more than 35,000 recorded lies. Therefore, it can easily be said that Trump is a first-class proponent of the devil’s work (lying), and the devil is the spiritual father of lies.

The devil told the first lie to the first woman (Eve) via a SNAKE as a conduit just as Trump is functioning as a conduit for the devil. There are many Americans who desire to live by the Golden Rule (love thy neighbor and do unto others as you would have them do to you). Of course, there are many other Americans who desire to live by the dictatorial rule of he that has the gold rules (money). Therefore, the question must be asked: can America reject Trumpism, and embrace multicultural democracy? To be sure, Trumpism is not a unifying governing philosophy nor a positive stabilizing doctrine. Trumpism can only divide and destroy! The 2022 Mid-Term election could be an antidote for Trumpism. Only time will tell. Amen