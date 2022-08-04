Do you have plans for the upcoming weekend? Check out some of these great events that are going on.

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour (August 4th-5th)- If you are looking for a good laugh, Kevin Hart will be at the Toyota Center August 5th at 7PM for his Reality Check Tour.

Jurassic Quest (August 5th)-If you like dinosaurs and need a family friendly event, check out Jurassic Quest (click on the link for more information as the time varies for different days)! Their life size dinosaurs will give you and your family a memorable experience.

Tax Free Weekend (August 5th-7th)- School is approaching fast and many back to schoolers will need school supplies and school clothes. This weekend, many stores will be tax free on many items and offer additional savings for shoppers. Check your favorite stores for their hours for this tax-free weekend.

Chalk On The Block (August 6th/10AM-2PM)-This family friendly event takes chalk to a different level. Local artists create 3D sidewalk art based on the theme Playing games, which will highlight some favorite chalk games from back then. For more information, check out Chalk On The Block.

All Access Art Market at Finn Hall (August 5th/6pm-11pm)-If you like art, check out the All Access Art Market that will showcase many local artists and their great work. With this event, you will be able to admire art, network, and have a great time!