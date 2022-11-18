Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalist Groups, there are no exceptions, because we shall all bust out of this physical game of life on earth: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9: 27). Final judgment and eternal accountability day is coming for every human being, and that’s a fact based upon an eternal TRUTH. Therefore: “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

America’s cardinal spiritual moral truths are these: “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” There are no racial, ethnic or socio-economic exceptions to the spiritual moral principles of this constitutional declaration. God has given to every human being a spiritual mind to think, a heart to love, hands to help, and a free will mind to “do the right thing” in Jesus’ name. There are no exceptions, because nothing can separate us from the love of God: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8: 38-39).

However, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalist Groups, Fox “Fake News”, and some spiritually confused misguided minorities appear to have allowed themselves to become separated from the love of GOD. Too many Americans are saying Lord, Lord and cohosting with the devil. America has always had an excellent opportunity to live as a shining spiritual example to the world-community as a multi-cultural society, because of its almost perfect constitutional governing documents based upon Biblical spiritual precepts and has from time to time lived-up to that moral obligation.

Hence, America cannot allow those among US who are not willing to allow the God-force in them to embrace the truth of our democratic multi-cultural society. Unfortunately, they desire Power, Privilege and Pleasure and not inclusive democracy, because ultimately, they simply desire White Privilege Autocracy. However, there is a remedy for their ungodly dilemma: go back to your original European homeland and try to institute your ungodly desires, because there is no room for White Autocracy in America!

Questions: do you know why we sing “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America”? Answer: because every American knows that God has blessed America, but some Americans refuse to bless GOD, and allow all Americans to be blessed by America’s bounty. Therefore, if loving a multi-cultural America is wrong, I don’t want to ever be right, because: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved)” (Ephesians 2: 4). America, let’s spiritually understand the “But God Theology”, because only: “Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favour” (Proverbs 14:9). America, There Are No Exceptions, therefore, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap” (Galatians 6: 7). You can throw a rock, and hide your hand, but GOD knew you threw the rock. Thus, you cannot make wrong, right and vice versa. Amen!