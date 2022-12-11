Houston is proud to be represented as the Barbara Jordan section of The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). The Barbara Jordan Houston Section was organized in January 2004 by Jackie Polk and is currently under the leadership of President Bessie Fletcher. This powerful organization of women is driven by the mission to lead, empower, and advocate for women of African descent, their families, and communities. The National Council of Negro Women is an “organization of organizations” (comprised of 330 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women’s organizations) that enlightens, inspires, and connects more than two million women and men.

NCNW was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, an influential educator, and activist, and for more than fifty years, the iconic Dr. Dorothy Height was president of NCNW. Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole was elected Chair of NCNW in 2018, ushering in a new era of social activism and continued progress and growth for the organization.

Today, NCNW’s programs are grounded on a foundation of critical concerns known as “Four for the Future.” NCNW promotes education with a special focus on science, technology, engineering, and math. They also encourage entrepreneurship, financial literacy, economic and stability. In addition, they educate women about good health and HIV/AIDS, promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice.

The Barbara Jordan section will be having several events in 2023. They will kick the year off with the Good News Wins Virtual health & Wellness seminar Sunday, January-29-2023 at 3:00 pm. It will be produced by Chandra Jackson Health & Wellness Chairperson, and Lady Norvella Smith Health & Wellness Co-Chairperson. The event will take place at Blackshear Elementary to support a coat drive and essential needs. Donations are to be made in January 2023. To donate, please contact person Mrs. St Julian Dukes at 713-942-1481. Stay tuned for more events in the future. For more information about the organization, check out the National Council of Negro Women Barbara Jordan Houston Section website at www.NCNWBJHS.org and their social media Facebook @NCNW Barbara Jordan Houston Section.