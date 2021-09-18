The Mendacity of the GOP

Spread the love

















Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and White Nationalists stand for nothing righteous, and everything unrighteous. The very mendacity of the GOP to morally question the Biden Administration’s disengagement from a twenty year “messy” war in Afghanistan after never holding former President Trump accountable for any action or in action. America does have a formal check and balance system that the Founders instituted in our democratic processes to guard against governmental corruption. Moreover, we do not need to discuss the impeachment procedures and processes or the provable evidence against President Trump. Nor do we need to discuss the number of corrupt Trump officials who were indicted, convicted, and sentenced to jail. Or the number of elected GOP officials who supported the BIG LIE and may have legal complicity in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection.

Now, the GOP is huffing and puffing concerning America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan seeking to create a political issue; where there is no issue in order to reposition their “non-policy” oriented party for the mid-term elections. America, if this is not the essence of immoral “mendacity,” then what is? Even more so, they have openly begun to sublimely change the GOP to the White Privilege (Nationalists) Party and in so doing, establish an autocracy by destroying democracy. Sadly, Christian Right Evangelicals are wholeheartedly supporting this process religiously by saying Lord, Lord, and running with the devil. America, know this religion that is based upon culture and man-made “isms” rather than a search for God (TRUTH) is confusion, not Judaea-Christianity.

The GOP is seeking to make the carnal mind normality, and legalize all things of man; which in turn, is not of GOD. Scripture states: “For to be carnal minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8). Good soldiers are not afraid to suffer, and they will always hold high the blood-stained banner of Jesus Christ, because: “No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.” Therefore: “Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.” Thus, America can we cease telling lies to each other, and interact with one another with pure hearts and clean minds in order that we might obtain a good understanding, because: “Get wisdom, get understanding: forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” God is not the author of confusion, and therefore, in the sacred words of Rodney King, who was brutally beaten by the L. A. Police Department: “can’t we all just get along,” and “Let all things be done decently and in order.” (1 Corinthians 14: 40). Amen.