The Corrupt GOP pursuit of power

The seedbed for the spiritually corrupt political leadership mentality of Christian Right Evangelicals, the GOP and Trump Loyalists is the inevitability of the minority becoming the majority: the tanning of America. America was made White through the barrel of guns, biological warfare, and the destruction of the natural food chain that resulted in the annihilation of Native Americans. Lack of God-conscience is the spiritual root cause of the socio-economic-political problems plaguing American society. America, “Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” Death is an absolute certainty and, after death, eternal judgment because exclusion is not the answer to an inclusive society, because the good life has nothing to do with being wealthy. The power of God makes the world go around; not money, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness thereof: the world, and they that dwell therein.”

On January 6, the tongue of Trump and his devilish IMPS turned Capitol Hill into Death Hill, because: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” However, Jesus said to his leadership example setting Rock (Peter): “Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword. Thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my Father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels? But how then shall the scripture be fulfilled, that thus it must be?”

Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP, and Trump Loyalists spiritually embrace your God-conscience, because: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighted in his way.” Individuals cannot get out of this world alive, but you will receive judgment for deeds done in the flesh: how do we know the Bible tells us so. Christian Right Evangelicals “If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. “The spiritual father of all lies is the devil, but could it be that in America Trump and The GOP lie with vulgar impunity.

The GOP does not have an inclusive democratic legislative governance platform, but instead only has an exclusive White Privilege Supremacy oriented chaos agenda. Leadership is about the power of positive example setting both in words and deeds. Jesus was a Great Teacher/Leader sent from heaven to earth, and this is why he declared: “If you do not believe me for what I say then follow me, and at-least believe me for my works sake: healing the sick, giving sight to the blind, and raising both the spiritual and physical death.” Selah!