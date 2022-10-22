The art of the deal has invariably become the art of the vulgar steal. When individuals practice deception, the objective is to steal from others, even if it is no more than ideas and thoughts. Therefore, God has instructed us to: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure” (1 Timothy 5: 22).

Unfortunately, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalist Groups, Fox “FAKE” News, and some misguided Blacks and other minorities, are openly defying God’s Words of spiritual warning given by Apostle Timothy for White Privilege Autocracy rather than embrace multi-cultural democracy: shameful. God has and still is blessing America even amid the evil desires of some to be confused to believe the BIG LIE: the art of the steal.

Even though, most Americans know that it is not real, because former President Trump is a chronic habitual liar, and the truth is not in him. Former President Trump and his mindless allies have absolutely no fear of GOD but know this America: “Better is little with the fear of the Lord than great treasure and trouble therewith” (Proverbs 15: 16). And: “Better is a little with righteousness than great revenues without right” (Proverbs 16: 8). Thus: “The fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom: and before honour is humility” (Proverbs 15: 33). God desires that individuals spend their time and energy loving and serving others in the name of Jesus Christ, which in turn, is pleasing to Him.

America, there is a way that seems right, unto individuals, but in the final analysis, America is highly blessed and favored. No doubt about it, God has blessed America, immensely. America is still an unfinished spiritual work in progress as a multi-cultural democratic society, because we have a group of demented fringe Americans who are tightly organized and desire “something for nothing,” such as: Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities.

There are some Americans who are not spiritually in tune or in touch with the powerful declarative principles and moral truths of the Preamble to the Constitution nor the Constitution, itself. Therefore, as a spiritual reminder: “that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their Just Powers from the Consent of the Governed.”

The Preamble to the U. S. Constitution can easily be spiritually canonized. America, we must never again allow ourselves to be led down the primrose path by a few ungodly fanatics whose only desire is self-glorification: Power, Privilege and Pleasure. Nevertheless, there is always a way that seems right to those who are determined to have it their way or the highway for those who are not willing to be subservient to White Privilege. God through King Solomon has said: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish” (Proverbs 14: 11). America, stupidity cannot be predicted. Therefore, Godfearing individuals must vote their spiritual moral conscience on November 8, 2022, because voting is the spiritual-moral foundation of social justice. Amen.