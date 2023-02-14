(Houston) February 9, 2023 – Graduates of Texas Southern University’s Joan M. Lafleur College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (COPHS) class of 2022 outperformed the state and national first-attempt passage rate on the pharmacy licensure exam (NAPLEX®).

TSU graduates earned an 85 percent passage rate, exceeding the national rate of 79.6 percent and the state rate of 79 percent, giving COPHS the second highest passage rate out of the nine pharmacy schools in the state of Texas.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the class of 2022 in their success in passing the licensure exam,” said Dr. Rashid Mosavin, dean and professor of COPHS. “This passage rate is a testament to the hard work of our students and faculty, and to the support of alumni who invested in their exam preparation. We celebrate this collective achievement for what it means for the future of these young pharmacists and for the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.”

In addition to achieving the second highest passage rate in Texas, TSU tied with Florida A&M University for the highest rate among pharmacy schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination® (NAPLEX®) provides a blueprint of the important information about the knowledge, judgment, and skills graduates are expected to demonstrate as an entry-level pharmacist.