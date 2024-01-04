January 6th, 2024

MEDIA KIT

Taraji P. Henson’s Candid Revelation Sparks Industry Support for Equal Pay

Taraji P. Henson’s Candid Revelation Sparks Industry Support for Equal Pay
Written by Stacy M. Brown

The 53-year-old star, celebrated for her roles in “Empire” and “The Color Purple,” opened up about the substantial pay gap that Black women face in the entertainment industry.

In a recent SiriusXM interview with Gayle King, iconic actress Taraji P. Henson bravely addressed the pervasive issue of pay inequality in Hollywood, triggering an outpouring of solidarity from her peers. The 53-year-old star, celebrated for her roles in “Empire” and “The Color Purple,” opened up about the substantial pay gap that Black women face in the entertainment industry.

“I’m only human and it seems every time I do something, and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did. And I’m just tired,” Henson explained in an emotional Sirius XM interview. “It wears on you.”

“When it’s time for us to go to bat, they don’t have any money,” she added of her contract negotiations. “They play in your face. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear and just keep going.”

Support for Henson flooded social media, with Gabrielle Union, 51, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to affirm, “Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie.” Union emphasized the collective commitment of industry veterans to usher in the change necessary for future generations, acknowledging the toll it takes on one’s mental health, soul, and career.

Keke Palmer, known for her role in “Nope,” joined the conversation on Instagram, delving into the intricacies of Hollywood paychecks. Palmer drew parallels between the entertainment industry and other businesses, shedding light on the collaborative efforts behind every successful actor. She discussed the financial complexities of managing a team, including agents, publicists, and assistants, echoing the sentiment that “more money means more problems,” a reality in any industry.

Palmer further touched upon the commonality of juggling multiple jobs in the entertainment sector, often out of necessity rather than choice. She highlighted the financial challenges faced by those pursuing success in America, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship while acknowledging its inherent expenses.

Henson’s revelations struck a chord as she detailed the financial strain actors endure, especially when negotiating contracts and managing the substantial expenses of their support teams.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson replied. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters saying the same thing over and over. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.”

She pointed out that behind every successful actor is a team of people supporting them. “Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone,” she said. “The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid.”

The actress conveyed frustration at consistently finding herself negotiating as though she had not already broken barriers in her career. Henson candidly shared the industry’s tendency to lack financial support when it comes time for equitable compensation negotiations.

Despite these challenges, Henson emphasized the importance of diversifying income streams. Beyond acting, she has launched side projects, such as her TPH haircare line, to fortify her financial standing and safeguard her well-being in an industry that, as she put it, “if you let it, it’ll steal your soul.” 

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2023. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search