The Astros Foundation with Schlumberger (SLB) kicked off the celebration of the opening of the Sunnyside Little League Baseball Fields. Bruce Miller, Vice President of Government, and Industry Affairs at Schlumberger was excited to say “…We got to be a part of something very special. Together, with the Astros Foundation, we kicked off the Sunnyside Little League baseball season. We had lots of volunteers from SLB, the Astros, parents, and coaches, not to mention many area government representatives. It was a beautiful day for baseball and giving back.” Celebrating the opening of the Sunnyside Little League Baseball Fields was special for many people all over Houston.