Texas Southern University Announces Departure of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Johnny Jones

Texas Southern University announces the departure of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Johnny Jones, who will be returning to his alma mater, Louisiana State University, to continue his distinguished coaching career as an assistant coach.

Coach Jones spent eight seasons at the helm of Texas Southern’s basketball program. Known for his leadership, integrity, and dedication to student-athlete success, Jones helped foster both competitive excellence on the court and academic achievement in the classroom.

“It was a pleasure working with Johnny Jones during this brief period,” said Interim Athletic Director Dr. Paula L. Jackson. “As fellow Louisiana natives, we bonded quickly, and I truly appreciate the leadership he brought to our men’s basketball program—both on the court and in the classroom. I valued his professionalism and commitment to our student-athletes, and I wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

Under Jones’ leadership, Texas Southern student-athletes demonstrated resilience, discipline, and a strong commitment to representing the university with pride. Highlights of his time at Texas Southern include:

Five wins over Power 5 opponents, including three wins in 2018

First team in SWAC history to defeat a ranked opponent from the SEC (69-54 win over No. 20 Florida in 2021)

Two wins over ranked opponents (Florida – 2021, Oregon – 2018)

Two NCAA Tournament wins (2021, 2022)

Won three SWAC Tournament championships (2021, 2022, 2023)

Appeared in five consecutive SWAC Basketball Tournament finals (2019-2024)

Became the first team 8-seed to win a SWAC Tournament title (2023)

Coached NBA G-League player Joirdon Karl Nicholas

Coached eight All-SWAC players, two SWAC Newcomers of the Year, and one SWAC Player of the Year

Highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) among HBCU men’s basketball programs in 2023-24

Third winningest head men’s basketball coach in the program’s history

“Coach Johnny Jones has left a lasting mark on Texas Southern University through his leadership, mentorship, and commitment to excellence,” said Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III. “His influence extended beyond basketball, helping to shape young men into leaders prepared for success beyond their collegiate careers. We wish him all the best as he returns to his alma mater and continues to inspire the next generation of student-athletes.”

Longtime Texas Southern University assistant coach Shyrone Chatman will serve as Interim Head Coach. A national search for Coach Jones’ replacement will begin immediately.