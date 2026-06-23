Peter Cruz officially named Huston-Tillotson’s head coach

[Photo: Alan Wiederhold/htramsathletics.com]

Start Huston-Tillotson University’s Department of Athletics officially promoted Peter Cruz to head coach of the college’s volleyball team effective for the upcoming 2026 season.

Cruz, who has served as the team’s assistant coach for the past four season, was named the interim head coach during the Spring 2026 semester. The “interim” tag has since been moved, according to Vincent Robinson, HT’s Director of Athletics.

“We are excited to name Peter Cruz as the head women’s volleyball coach at Huston-Tillotson University,” Robinson said. “Coach Cruz has demonstrated exceptional leadership, a strong commitment to student-athlete development, and a passion for building a championship culture.”

Cruz brought a wealth of coaching experience to HT when he was hired as an assistant in 2022 under then-head coach Joelle Mafo. He remained on staff as an assistant for LaTonya Washington during her three seasons as head coach of the Rams and continues his role as an academic advisor at the university. In 2023, he was named the Assistant Volleyball Coach of the Year by the Red River Athletic Conference.

“I am humbled, and grateful to AD Robinson and [HT’s Chief Operations Officer] Dr. Kenneth Crawford for entrusting our rising volleyball team to me,” Cruz said. “I am exciting to continue to build this program.”

At the collegiate level, Cruz has served as a head coach at two junior colleges and spent three years as the head coach at NCAA Division II Arkansas–Monticello. Cruz’s winning percentage at UAM is still the highest percentage in program history; the team’s 15-15 overall record in his final season there in 2014 remains the most recent season in which the Cotton Blossoms achieved a .500 overall record in a full season not affected by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Cruz’s coaching background also includes stints as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I American University in Washington, D.C., and at Division II West Alabama. He was also a high school head coach at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa, while also working at nearby Iowa State University in its Study Abroad program.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Cruz played on his alma mater’s highly competitive men’s club volleyball team throughout his time as a student. (The Tar Heels do not field a men’s varsity program.) By his senior year, he was also serving as the head coach of the women’s club team.

Since moving to Austin in 2022, Cruz has also been active in the region’s active youth club volleyball scene. He is currently the head coach of the Austin Juniors second 18U team; the club is affiliated with Austin’s League One Volleyball professional team.

“Throughout his time with our program, he has earned the respect of our student-athletes, coaches, and campus community through his work ethic, integrity, and dedication to excellence,” Robinson said. “We are confident that under his leadership, our women’s volleyball program and its players will continue to grow competitively, academically, and personally.”

Cruz’ expertise was a significant factor in HT’s successful first season as a member program of the HBCU Athletic Conference. The Rams went 10-2 in league play and reached the semifinal of the conference’s postseason tournament.

Off the court, Cruz was instrumental in helping secure a $50,000 donation to the volleyball program from an anonymous donor.

“We did well last year, and as such, I think our expectations – from ourselves and others – are going to rise,” Cruz said. “All of impact players back for 2026, along with another strong recruiting class. I am really excited for the season to start.”

HT opens the 2026 season Thursday, Aug. 20, when the Rams host Mid-America Christian (Okla.) as part of the team’s Second Annual Rams Fall Classic.