Our Associate Editor, Dr. Chelsea Davis- Bibb attends the 2022 National Paper Publisher’s Association and speaks to some of the publishers and organizers, including Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Bobby Henry and others from millennials to pioneers if the Black Press. This year, the Convention was held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in the heart of the “Big Easy” and Dr. Bibb enjoyed the Educational workshops, food, great music and comradery of this amazing event. For more News and issues affecting the black community visit us: https://aframnews.com/ Video Production MIM Television