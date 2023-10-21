It is time for America to engage in self-introspection as a nation state, because America is in spiritual, spiritual decline and moral confusion. In fact, America has forgotten, except that the Lord builds the nation they that labor (build) in vain. Self-introspection is about the acquisition of righteousness, temperance, and a spiritual understanding of eternal judgment. Moreover, the two-party political system that historically has undergirded multi-cultural democracy is in devilish disarray, because one Political Party is no Party at all.

It has become a vulgar ungodly personality cult. America, seemingly the GOP cannot embrace selfintrospection nor spiritually understand constitutional multi-cultural democracy, nor embrace this scripture: “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith, prove your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?” (2 Corinthians 13: 5). The Good News is that the Gospel of Jesus Christ has the power to change the direction of an individual’s life, as well as, the direction of a nation-state, because we realize that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is the reproach of any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). Therefore, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is about the power of God, and the power of God is found in self-introspection. This is precisely why Jesus taught his Disciples that the essence of prayer is private communication with God: “And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you. They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut the door, pray to thy Father which is in secret, and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” (Matthew 6: 5-6). America, God knows what we need, and this is why the spiritual essence of prayer is private, not public. Thus, let every American pray for less confusion and social conflict in our political democracyoriented discourse.

America, especially Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually confused Blacks and other minorities, and especially Vivek Ramaswamy: “And seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye of doubtful mind. For all these things do the nations of the world seek after: and your Father knoweth that you have need of these things. But rather seek ye the Kingdom of God, and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Luke 12: 29- 31). Learning what to love and what not to love is an important life skill.