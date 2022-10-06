Second Corinth MBC is celebrating their 84th Homecoming and Church Anniversary. Help us celebrate on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 8:00A.M. with our Pastor, Kendall R. white and special guest preacher, Pastor C. R. Williams, Jr., and the Gospel Way Baptist Church Family.

There will be tailgating, lots of tasty food and Fellowship. You do not want to miss this.

Second Corinth MBC is located at 3102 St. Charles Street, Houston, TX 77004. For more information, contact 713-524-7640; 713-522-7145 or visit www.scbc83.org.

Click on the flyer for more information.