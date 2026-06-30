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Health Across the Lifespan to be discussed at the American Public Health Association Annual Meeting in San Antonio

  • in Daily Updates, San Antonio
Health Across the Lifespan to be discussed at the American Public Health Association Annual Meeting in San Antonio

The American Public Health Association is bringing its Annual Meeting to San Antonio, Texas, November 1-4, 2026. Thousands will gather in the Alamo City to present research, share strategies and have key discussions on how to ensure all communities can achieve optimal health. This year’s theme, “Together We Thrive: Health Across the Lifespan,” brings together local officials, policymakers, policy experts, healthcare and public health professionals who believe more can be done to ensure all have the opportunity to live their healthiest. For more on the event, visit our website:

https://www.apha.org/events-and-meetings/annual

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