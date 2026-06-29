Wow Megan!

[Photo: YouTube]

By Art Jones

Megan Sweetie,

I watched your commentary on Friday about Haitian immigrants. Girl… you were heated. You were serving up commentary like it was a cast‐iron skillet full of sizzling bacon. You told Haitians:

“Go home…” “Get out…” And then you added the deluxe combo meal:

“We know our country is better than yours.” Whew. The confidence. The conviction. The spice. I felt your words slap me across the face like a wet towel at a Turkish bath. I even detected a little extra seasoning — maybe some Old Bay, maybe some

sass, maybe a dash of “I said what I said.” You made it clear that Haitians have contributed “absolutely nothing” to America. Nothing. Zero. Zilch. The whole family pack of nothing from Costco. I hear you, Pumpkin. I do.

But let’s play a quick round of Guess Who: Diaspora Edition. If you put a Haitian, a Nigerian, and an African American man in identical black suits, crisp white shirts, and ties… could you tell them apart? Nope. Not even with 4K resolution and a magnifying glass. Which means your message didn’t just hit Haitians — it bounced across the entire African diaspora like

a rogue shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot. I know that wasn’t your intention, Sweetness.

Now, since America is celebrating 250 years of independence, let’s revisit a chapter of history that apparently took a smoke break during your segment. In 1779, over 500 Haitian soldiers fought at the Siege of Savannah — one of the bloodiest battles of the Revolutionary War. The Chasseurs‐Volontaires de Saint‐Domingue fought alongside American, French, and Polish troops. Largest Black military unit in the entire war. Haitians were literally helping America become America — before most American even knew how to spell “America.”

Then they popped up again in the War of 1812 — free Black men who believed in the promise of this country and fought beside Andrew Jackson. (Imagine explaining that to Jackson today…) During the Civil War, Haitian Americans fought for the Union — including in the legendary 54th and55th Massachusetts regiments. They were out here fighting for freedom before freedom even had a marketing department.

And yes, Sugarplum, Haitians supported America in both World War I and World War II. They’ve been riding with America longer than some of America’s own cousins who only show up when there’s barbecue.

I could keep going, but I think you see the pattern. Haitians have earned the right to be embraced as Americans — not through slogans, but through sacrifice.

Now Megan, you are a journalist — a member of a noble profession. Truth matters. Receipts matter. And you are far too bright, too talented, too sharp to leave yourself open to critics who will gleefully pull out historical documents like Uno cards and slap them down with a “Draw Four — plus a history lesson.” So, Bunky, I’m out. And in this 250th year of America’s founding, maybe we can join forces to honor the Haitians whose ancestors helped ensure we enjoy the freedoms we celebrate today.

Ciao,

Art