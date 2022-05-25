Houston, TX (May 12, 2022) – Republic Airways recently designated $20,000 toward student scholarships for Texas Southern University’s Aviation Science Management and Professional Pilot programs. Representatives from Republic Airways visited the University to present the check and tour the program’s facilities, including the flight simulation lab.

“It is with great pleasure that we accept this contribution to our program,” said Dr. Terence Fontaine, TSU’s director of aviation. “TSU aviation strives to be best in class in terms of programming and student success. We understand partnerships are an essential part of making these goals a reality. This gift from Republic Airways will go directly to four deserving students who are pursuing their four-year degree in either Aviation Science Management or Aviation Science Management, Professional Pilot concentration.”

“Republic Airways is proud to partner with Texas Southern University as we seek to expand the pool of qualified, trained pilots and air science professionals – especially those of color, who are underrepresented in our industry,” said Darrell Morton, Jr., senior manager of educational programs and diversity partnerships with Republic Airways. “We look forward to working together in this endeavor.”

TSU, with its groundbreaking Aviation Science & Technology program, is the only school in Texas that offers a combined Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science Management and, beginning just seven years ago, a Bachelor of Science degree as a Professional Pilot.