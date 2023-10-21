Reducing Negative Health Impacts from Transportation on Communities of Color

By: Antoine M. Thompson

When discussing the ongoing climate crisis, I often hear the proverbial phrase, “we are all in this together.” However, the data on air pollution in conjunction with public health risks suggests we are not, in fact, “all in this together.” Nationwide, there is an environmental justice disparity between White and African American citizens. What is the root cause? Air pollution from diesel in the transportation sector. School and city buses, trash trucks, 18-wheelers, and off-road construction vehicles, are among the many fluxes of emissions from the transportation sector. Studies show, 60% of California’s, 52% of DC’s and 20% of New York State’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are from diesel combustion engines. Particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrous oxide (NOx) are the most prevalent GHG emissions nationwide.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, African American Marylanders experience 12% greater exposure to PM2.5 and NOx concentrations from transportation compared to the mean PM2.5 and NOx exposure for all Maryland residents. In contrast, White residents’ average exposure is 8% lower than the mean for the state. Subsequently, according to the Clean Air Task Force, breathing in PM2.5 and NOx on a daily basis exposes community members to an array of health complications such as heart attacks, asthma, cancer, and other respiratory illnesses that can lead to young children missing days at school, and their parents missing days at work. This suggests that communities of color are affected significantly more by the adverse effects of the public and private transportation sector.

There is no magic cure-all. However, replacing fossil fuel-based diesel health benefits valued at $262 million annually.” Another recent study by the University of Oxford suggests that with the economic advantages of low-carbon emission renewables, an alternative fuel future is inevitable. Green vehicles not only help mitigate transportation pollution’s impact on public health, but also lower diesel fuel costs. with biomass-based diesel, which would lower emissions, is one of the most important measures to decrease negative health disparities in communities of color. Biomass-based diesel use not only mitigates pollution but also drops fuel and healthcare costs. The recent Trinity Study, shows that, “in Washington, D.C., alone, replacing diesel fuel with biodiesel could produce.